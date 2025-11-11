Before You Meet That Online Crush, Do These Quick Safety Checks

Online dating in Nigeria is hotter than ever. From social media to dating apps like Badoo, Bumble, and Tinder, singles are swiping, chatting, and vibing.

While meeting someone new is exciting, the digital world comes with risks. Fake profiles, catfishing, heartbreaks, and even scams are real threats.

Falling into a trap can be emotionally and financially painful. You’ll understand this better if you’ve seen The Tinder Swindler movie.

Luckily, with a few quick online checks and smart habits, you can enjoy dating without the stress. Before you meet anyone in person, run these simple checks: