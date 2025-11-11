Before You Meet That Online Crush, Do These Quick Safety Checks

Online dating in Nigeria is hotter than ever. From social media to dating apps like Badoo, Bumble, and Tinder, singles are swiping, chatting, and vibing.
While meeting someone new is exciting, the digital world comes with risks. Fake profiles, catfishing, heartbreaks, and even scams are real threats.
Falling into a trap can be emotionally and financially painful. You’ll understand this better if you’ve seen The Tinder Swindler movie.
Luckily, with a few quick online checks and smart habits, you can enjoy dating without the stress. Before you meet anyone in person, run these simple checks:
1. Google Their Name
A quick Google search can tell you a lot. Check whether their full name appears consistently across their social media profiles, LinkedIn accounts, and other online mentions.
This can reveal whether they’re married, a con artist, or they’ve been in a scandal.
If the person claims to work in Lagos but their LinkedIn or Instagram suggests a different city, that’s a red flag.
2. Do a Reverse Image Search
Use Google Images or TinEye to check if their profile pictures are genuine. Many scammers recycle stock photos or images of models.
A reverse image search can reveal if the picture appears on unrelated sites or articles and instantly expose a fake profile.
3. Verify Phone Numbers and Emails
You can copy and paste their phone numbers on the Truecaller app to see their full names or what other people have saved their contact information with. This can tell you a lot about them.
Check WhatsApp profile consistency, and confirm their profession on LinkedIn. This small step helps separate genuine people from online tricksters.
4. Check Social Media & Mutual Connections
Profiles without any friends, posts, or mutual connections can be suspicious. Ask about mutual friends or colleagues and see if their story aligns.
5. Spot Conversation Red Flags
Pay attention to how they communicate. Requests for money, gifts, airtime, or rushed intimacy are major warning signs.
Even compliments that feel too perfect or stories that don’t add up can indicate someone is not genuine.
Before Meeting in Person
Keep conversations within the app until you’re confident. Avoid sharing your home address, nudes, personal ID, or sensitive info early on.
Consider a quick video call to confirm they are real before meeting physically.
Safety Tips for Planning Your First Meeting
When you’re ready to meet:
Choose public places: cafes, restaurants, or malls.
Let a friend or family member know your plans and location.
Consider transport: use a trusted ride-hailing app or drive yourself.
Optional: temporarily share your live location with a trusted friend for added safety.
Trust Your Instincts
Even with checks and tools, your intuition is powerful. If something feels off, take a step back. Take time to verify details, step back, and observe patterns.
Combining instinct with practical verification makes dating much safer.