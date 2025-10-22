8 Male Celebrities Who Quietly Got Hair Transplants and Look Amazing Now

One common yet often unspoken issue that typically affects men in their mid-20s and beyond is balding or a slowly receding hairline. There’s not a lot of awareness about this issue, yet it’s so common that it has almost become normal. Hair loss can take a quiet toll on a man’s confidence, especially when he’s constantly in front of cameras or under public scrutiny.

There are several reasons this happens, genetics being one of the most common causes, because if baldness runs in your family, there’s a high chance it’ll show up at some point. Other factors include stress , hormonal imbalances , nutritional deficiencies, certain health conditions, and even lifestyle habits like tight hairstyles or poor scalp care.

While some men choose to embrace the look, shoutout to The Rock, Jason Statham, and Vin Diesel, others decide to explore modern hair restoration solutions. Among the most effective are PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma) treatments and hair transplants. These are high-end aesthetic procedures that not everyone has access to, but they can completely transform one’s look. Several male celebrities have undergone hair transplants. Some have shared their journeys openly, while others preferred to keep it quiet. But as always, fans notice everything. Here are some male celebrities who got hair transplants and now look absolutely amazing.

1. Peter “P-Square” Okoye

Peter Okoye, one-half of the legendary Nigerian music duo P-Square, is one of the few male Nigerian celebrities who confidently shared his hair transplant story. In January 2025, Peter revealed that he flew to Istanbul, Turkey, for a hair restoration procedure at the renowned Med Hair Clinic. Before the transplant, fans had noticed Peter’s hairline gradually receding, particularly around his temples. He had also shared that it was an insecurity of his. After the procedure, the difference was immediate and impressive as he had a fuller, healthier hairline that made him look younger and even more camera-ready.

Peter’s openness was refreshing because cosmetic procedures are sometimes treated like a hush-hush situation. By sharing his journey, he helped normalise conversations about men’s grooming, self-image, and the pressure to maintain a certain look in the entertainment industry.

2. Bacary Sagna

Former Arsenal and French national team defender Bacary Sagna is another celebrity who’s been candid about his hair journey. Known for his signature blonde-tipped dreadlocks during his Arsenal days, Sagna was nicknamed “The Locks Warrior” for his hairstyle. However, years of tight braiding led to traction alopecia: a condition caused by tension on the scalp, which left his hairline visibly thinned.

Rather than accept defeat, Sagna decided to go for an advanced hair transplant with sapphire implants: a high-end procedure that uses fine sapphire blades to implant hair grafts more precisely. He reportedly had around 2,000 grafts implanted to fill in the thinning areas to give him a smoother, fuller hairline. Sagna’s case shows how hairstyles like dreadlocks or braids, when worn for years, can contribute to hair loss, and how technology is now making it possible to reverse the damage.

3. Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney’s hair transplant story is easily one of the most famous in football history. The former Manchester United and England striker began losing his hair in his early twenties, something that affected him so much that he decided to do something about it. At just 25, Rooney underwent a hair transplant at a London clinic, and he didn’t shy away from telling fans about it.

In a tweet, he wrote: “Just to confirm to all my followers, I have had a hair transplant. I was going bald at 25, why not?” That level of honesty was rare at the time and earned him massive respect from fans and even fellow footballers. He underwent a second hair transplant in 2015, which he mentioned in his biography “My Decade in the Premier League.” Over a decade later, Rooney continues to maintain a solid hairline. READ ALSO: The Early 2010s Hairstyle Everyone’s Bringing Back

5. Mohamed Salah

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has never publicly admitted to getting a hair transplant, but his evolving look over the years has sparked endless discussion among fans. Early in his career, Salah’s temples looked a bit thinner, and his hairline on both sides seemed to be receding. Recently, his hairline looks much better, and fans speculate he has had some work done.

Experts suggest he may have undergone a hair transplant to fill in the areas around his temple that were receding. This subtly brought his hair temples forward to meet his central hairline and maintain his natural appearance. Whatever he’s doing, it’s clearly working. His healthy curls have become part of his trademark image on and off the pitch.

6. David Beckham

David Beckham has always been a style icon. From his footballing days to his fashion empire, everything about Beckham is posh and classy. David sported a lot of hairstyles in the late 90s. His looks were often associated with the popular boy band Westlife. He also once rocked a buzz cut, which created quite a frenzy.

Around summer 2018, fans noticed some thinning near his temples, and some months later, his hair looked fuller with no signs of receding. It was speculated that he had quietly undergone a hair transplant. Though he never confirmed it, experts in hair restoration suggested he likely had a discreet FUE (Follicular Unit Excision) transplant to fill in the thinning areas. READ ALSO: I Tried All of Toke Makinwa’s Perfumes - Here’s the Truth

7. Donald Trump

Donald Trump’s hair has been a conversation starter for decades. His distinctive blonde combover has inspired endless memes and speculation. According to reports, Trump underwent an early form of hair restoration surgery known as scalp reduction: a procedure that physically pulls areas of hair-bearing skin closer together to cover bald spots.

Though it’s not the modern FUE or FUT transplant we know today, the surgery explains how Trump has maintained his hair for so long. His hairstyle may be unconventional, but it’s become an undeniable part of his personal brand.

8. Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton is known for many things: his speed, his fashion sense, and of course, his ever-changing hairstyles. Keen observers noticed that Hamilton’s hair began looking noticeably fuller around 2017 after years of sporting shorter cuts and visible thinning. While the Mercedes driver has never confirmed getting a hair transplant, experts and fans alike believe he underwent a hair restoration procedure.

In an interview, Hamilton once hinted that his hair transformation came from “proper self-care,” but the improvement was too significant to be just shampoo and diet. His once sparse edges are now thick and defined, which allows him to experiment with braids, cornrows, and even dreadlocks.

9. Antonio Conte

Italian football manager Antonio Conte’s hair story is almost legendary in sports circles. In his playing days with Juventus during the 1990s, Conte’s hairline had noticeably receded, leaving a large bald patch at the front. When he transitioned into coaching, fans were surprised to see a completely transformed hairline that was thick, dark, and perfectly shaped.

