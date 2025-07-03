11 Best Hair Oils for Natural Hair

Natural hair is beautiful, but let’s be real, maintenance takes effort. It can feel like a full-time job between shrinkage, breakage, and moisture that seems to disappear within hours. That’s where hair oils come in. The right oils seal in moisture, promote growth, and protect your strands from the dry heat, overstyling, and even hard water damage. Oils can also soothe itchy scalps, soften tight coils, and bring bounce back to tired ends.

1. Avocado Oil

Belle Naturals

₦2,000 (100ml) Avocado oil is that one overachiever every natural hair routine needs. Rich in vitamins A, B, D, E, amino acids, iron, and folic acid, it delivers moisture and strength from root to tip. The fatty acids make it a powerful sealant that keeps hydration locked in without feeling heavy. It softens brittle strands, nourishes the scalp, and leaves hair with a natural shine that doesn’t feel greasy. If you’ve been dealing with dullness or dryness, avocado oil is the quick fix your strands are begging for.

2. Sweet Almond Oil

Elsie Organics

₦2,500 (100ml) Sweet almond oil is the next best thing if your hair feels tired. It’s packed with vitamins and protein that work wonders on dry or damaged strands. This lightweight oil easily soaks in, making it perfect for anyone who wants moisture without buildup. It softens strands, calms an itchy scalp, and brings dull hair back to life.

3. Argan Oil

Deeza Organics

₦2,800 It is sourced from argan fruit kernels and contains antioxidants and vitamin E that help reverse damage from heat tools, dyes, or even relaxer history. It tames flyaways, restores softness, and brings a glossy finish to dull strands without feeling sticky. Argan oil is especially great for anyone trying to bounce back from breakage or overstyling.

4. Baobab Oil

Deeza Organics

₦2,000 (100ml) Baobab oil is like rehab for damaged or dry hair. It contains vitamins A, D, E, F, and omega-3 fatty acids that nourish hair and scalp. What makes it stand out is how easily it absorbs; no heavy feel, no weird scent, just deep moisture and repair. If your scalp feels tight, flaky, or irritated, baobab oil helps calm things down while ensuring your strands stay soft and strong.

5. Castor Oil

Elsie Organics

₦2,000 (100ml) Castor oil is the holy grail if you’re serious about hair growth. This thick, vitamin E–rich oil helps boost circulation in the scalp, which can encourage faster, fuller growth. It’s also a humectant, which pulls moisture from the air and keeps it locked into your strands. Castor oil is a must-have if your edges are struggling or you’re trying to grow out protective styles without the usual breakage.

6. Coconut Oil

Eka Naturals

₦6000 (100ml) Coconut oil goes deep…literally. Thanks to its lauric acid content, it penetrates the hair shaft to deliver moisture and reduce protein loss. That makes it a strong option for deep conditioning and repair, especially if your hair feels crunchy or your strands are thinning out. It also helps with dry scalps, leaving them moisturised and flake-free.

7. Tea Tree Oil

Elsie Organics

₦3,500 (100ml) Tea tree oil doesn’t play when it comes to scalp care. It tackles dandruff, flakiness, and irritation at the root with antifungal, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory powers. Despite its strength, it’s still gentle enough for sensitive skin, leaving your scalp feeling cool and refreshed.

8. Flaxseed Oil

Elsie Organics

₦3,500 (100ml) Flaxseed oil’s omega-3 fatty acids fight inflammation on the scalp and help prevent the itchiness that often leads to breakage. It also adds a natural shine and strengthens brittle hair from the inside out. If your strands need a nutrition boost without feeling weighed down, flaxseed oil delivers just that while supporting healthy, consistent growth.

9. Jojoba Oil

Elsie Organics

₦4,500 (100ml) Jojoba oil is one of the closest matches to your scalp's natural oils, making it a perfect choice for moisture balance. It contains vitamins and antioxidants that encourage hair growth and help detox the scalp. It also helps regulate sebum production, so your scalp doesn’t swing between dry and oily. This is one oil that works for almost every natural hair texture and can be used on both the scalp and strands.

10. Grapeseed Oil

Treasure Actives

₦5,599 (200ml) Lightweight and rich in antioxidants, it’s ideal for naturals who want moisture and shine without grease. It’s especially great for fine hair or those who struggle with buildup. It also contains an OPC compound that helps regenerate cells and improve scalp health. Regular use can even help manage dandruff, especially in soothing scalp massages.

11. Olive Oil

Amazon

$34.99(500ml) Olive oil has been trusted for centuries, and for good reason. It’s deeply hydrating, rich in fatty acids, and great at sealing in moisture for longer-lasting styles. It strengthens the hair shaft, adds softness, and works well with other oils and conditioners. If your hair breaks easily or feels chronically dry, olive oil gives your strands the nourishment they’ll thank you for.

How to Choose the Right Oil for Your Hair