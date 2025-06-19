Crochet braids have earned their place as one of the most versatile and time-saving protective hairstyles.

With trends constantly evolving, 2025 has brought new twists to the crochet braid game. But first off, what are crochet braids and why are they a favourite for naturalistas and protective-style lovers alike?

What Are Crochet Braids?

Crochet braids are a protective hairstyle that involves looping hair extensions through your natural cornrowed hair using a crochet needle or pin. This technique is less damaging to the scalp compared to traditional sew-ins or tight braiding styles and is known for being quick, easy, and low-maintenance.

Crochet hair can mimic virtually any look, from curls to twists and locs, making it perfect for anyone who wants to switch up their style without the long hours in the salon.

Top 10 Crochet Braids Styles to Rock in 2025

1. Faux Locs

Faux locs remain a timeless favourite. These locs give you the look of real dreadlocks without the long-term commitment. Whether chunky or slim, faux locs come in a variety of lengths and colours. Add hair accessories like gold cuffs or cowrie shells for a bold, bohemian vibe.

2. Crochet Braids with Curly Ends

This style combines neat braids with curly ends that add volume and bounce. It’s stylish, feminine, and works for both casual and formal occasions. Choose deep waves or loose curls depending on your vibe.

3. Butterfly Locs

Butterfly locs offer a trendy, textured alternative to traditional faux locs. Their distressed, boho-chic finish makes them perfect for anyone who wants a carefree yet edgy look. They’re light, airy, and easy to maintain and ideal for summer or vacation hair.

4. Curly Crochet Braids

This hairstyle is full of bounce and personality. Curly crochet braids allow you to rock defined curls without damaging your natural hair. You can choose a curl pattern that suits your face shape and lifestyle.

5. Passion Twists

Passion twists, also known as spring twists, are created using wavy extensions. They’re sleek, soft, and incredibly natural-looking. Whether you go for long, flowing twists or a short bob, passion twists are one of the most elegant crochet styles in 2025.

6. Ombre Crochet Curls

Add a little flair to your crochet with ombré curls, where the hair transitions from a darker shade at the roots to a lighter shade at the ends. Whether you go for black to brown or black to blonde, this look gives you depth, dimension, and undeniable style.

7. Blonde Crochet Curls

Blonde never goes out of style. Ash, honey, or platinum blonde crochet curls will always turn heads. If you're looking to try something bold and fresh this year, this is a must-try.

8. Crochet Jumbo Twists

Big, bold, and beautiful jumbo twists are for those who want a statement look without spending hours in the salon. These twists are usually pre-looped for easy installation and look amazing whether worn long or shoulder-length.

9. Curly Fringe Crochet

If you want something playful and youthful, this is your go-to style. The curly fringe crochet style adds curls to the front of your hair that frame your face. It’s perfect for highlighting your features and switching up your everyday look with something more daring.

10. Faux Locs with Curly Ends

This hybrid style merges the structure of faux locs with the softness of curly tips. It’s a romantic and chic hairstyle that combines texture and femininity in one gorgeous look.

11. Curly Crochet with Side Cornrows

A combination of side cornrows and loose curls will do nothing but give you a flattering look, showing off your best angle. You can decide to get a full look by adding more extensions and fluffing with your fingers.