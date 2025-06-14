7 Top Trending Agbada Styles for Fashion-Forward Men.

Agbada will always be a cultural classic, and these days, it's become a full-blown fashion movement. Nigerian men are now pushing boundaries with bold colour palettes, inventive cuts, and modern embroidery while still honouring the elegance and symbolism of the agbada. You could be headed to a wedding , naming ceremony, or an owambe; a well-styled agbada will easily put you in best-dressed conversations. Today’s agbada styles reflect the taste of the modern Nigerian man, one who values tradition but isn’t afraid to take creative risks or turn heads. From minimalist designs to bold, couture-inspired looks, agbada has become a way to express personality, status, and serious style credentials. In this edit, we’ve rounded up 7 of the hottest Agbada styles trending right now, perfect for fashion-forward men who aren’t afraid to turn heads.

1. Dashiki-Inspired Agbada

This look puts a fresh spin on tradition with a dashiki-style agbada that’s hard to ignore. The clean, bold black-and-white embroidery makes the all-white even better, giving classic dashiki patterns across the chest, sleeves, and borders. Finished with tailored trousers and black loafers, this outfit blends cultural pride with contemporary style. Perfect for: Cultural events and traditional weddings. Price: $375

Where to buy: Africablooms

2. The “Regalia”

This regal agbada look is a masterclass in modern African royalty. The outfit draws from the traditional Yoruba ceremonial wear, complete with a fila cap, robe, and neatly embroidered inner fabric. But what makes it stand out is how it blends this heritage with contemporary designs. The agbada feels high fashion, almost couture-like. The accessories: stacked beads, leather loafers, and that staff, give him the presence of a king but with the polish of a model. Worn best at high-society weddings or traditional coronations. The fabric has a sheen that photographs beautifully. Price: ₦950,000

Where to shop: Deji and Kola

3. Minimalist in White & Gold

What gives this look a contemporary spin is how effortless it feels, from the tailored trousers to the shoes and even the cane. The standout feature is the golden embroidery on the chest panel, a design that signals traditional patterns but is rendered in such a style that it feels very new. This agbada strikes a balance between simplicity and sophistication. It's ideal for formal occasions where you want to look polished but not overdressed, like weddings, naming ceremonies, or traditional events. Best suited for weddings, churches, or traditional events in general. Price: £380

Where to shop: Koch House

4. Minimalist in White & Black

The most interesting aspect of fashion and modernised pieces is the artistry and craftsmanship behind each piece, and this agbada is no exception. What makes this look a wonderful pick for fashion-forward men is the level of sophistication and detail evidenced by the embroidery on the front of the garment. It is effortless and chic and attracts the right amount of attention without doing too much. Ideal for art and fashion events, weddings, and traditional events. Price: ₦395,000

Where to shop: Agbada Styles

5. Short Agbada

This modern agbada look blends tradition with innovative tailoring. The oversized cream agbada features pleats that add volume, layered over a minimalist tan inner top for contrast. The trousers break away from the usual with a wide-leg, origami-inspired design and pin-tuck details, finished with clean black footwear. A rust-red fila cap adds a royal touch. It is a fresh take on heritage and perfect for the fashion-forward man who wants to rewrite tradition with elegance. It can be used as a creative alternative for groomsmen's wear, stylish parties, and creative industry events. Price: ₦950,000

Where to shop: Deji and Kola

6. Traditional Roots, Modern Detailing

This agbada look balances tradition with modern style well. Crafted from rich, high-quality fabric that nods to classic Yoruba tailoring, the fit stays true to its cultural roots with its traditional three-piece layering: a finely tailored inner top, matching trousers, and a flowing agbada robe. However, the contemporary twist in the cut, finish, and embroidery on the front sets this piece apart. Paired with a cap and loafers, this outfit is perfect for the modern man who wants to celebrate culture while making a bold, stylish impression. Price: ₦542,822

Where to shop: KrossKulture

7. Chevron Agbada Set

This is a modern reinterpretation of the classic agbada. The striped agbada set commands attention with its symmetrical, chevron-style pattern. A structured agbada top with sharp shoulders sits over a matching longline tunic and fitted trousers. This is agbada for the modern-day royal, boldly experimental yet rooted in culture. The clean lines and commanding style mark it as a trendsetting fusion of identity, fashion, and pride. Ideal for award ceremonies or fashion-forward groomsmen looks. The clean silhouette is perfect for those who like their outfits firm. Price: ₦450,822

Where to shop: Deji and Kola