7 Hair Relaxer Brands That Don't Leave Scalp Wounds



Have you ever felt that sting at your hairline while applying a relaxer, only to find a painful burn the next morning? You’re not alone. Living in Nigeria means battling high humidity, which can react with harsh relaxer formulas like lye and formaldehyde. With these two factors, many women get sleek, straight hair and a “follow-come” (complementary) scalp wound. Choosing a no-lye formula enriched with natural oils and built-in protective systems like FiberGuard reduces the risk of painful wounds and promotes healthier hair growth . Women in Nigeria recommended these seven relaxers as scalp-safe relaxers that contain healthy ingredients and won’t leave your head blistered.

What Makes a Relaxer Scalp-Safe?

When shopping for a safe hair relaxer in Nigeria, look for: No-lye formula (calcium hydroxide)—gentler on the skin. Natural oil infusion—olive, shea, jojoba, or argan oils lock in moisture. Built-in protective systems like FiberGuard shield your scalp. Transparent ingredient list – avoid products with formaldehyde.

Top 7 Relaxer Brands That Don’t Burn the Scalp

1. ORS Olive Oil Built‑In Protection No‑Lye Relaxer

ORS Olive Oil relaxer seems to be many women’s sweethearts, as it was highly recommended. It contains natural oils like olive and jojoba oils and a no-lye formula that straightens 4C and coarse hair without aggression. Its built‑in protection prevents burns and protects your hairline, which makes it the best relaxer for anyone relaxing their hair for the first time. Price: ₦6,100. Where to Buy: Shop Beccaville .

2. Avlon Affirm FiberGuard Sensitive Scalp Relaxer

Made with FiberGuard, Avlon’s kit reduces the effects of harsh ingredients until your hair cuticle softens and chemical contact with the skin is minimised. You get zero burning even after a full head application. It’s perfect if you’ve struggled with allergic reactions or red patches. Price: $40.15. Where to Buy: Shop Amazon .

3. Mizani Butter Blend Sensitive Scalp Relaxer

This hair relaxer is great for all kinds of hair textures, especially coarse, 4C hair textures. Its primary ingredients are shea butter and cocoa butter. It deeply conditions and straightens even the kinkiest strands. Its creamy texture cushions the scalp to prevent burns and lets combs slide easily from root to tip. Price: ₦18,500. Where to Buy: Shop NN Hair & Beauty .

4. Dark & Lovely Moisturising No‑Lye Relaxer

Dark & Lovely is a household name for good reason. The avocado and shea oil combo fights frizz and dryness while protecting your scalp. Its thick, pudding-like consistency spreads evenly and reduces tension on the scalp during application. If you want long-lasting, smooth, and straight hair with no scalp burns, choose Dark & Lovely. Price: ₦10,750. Where to Buy: Shop Chomart .

5. Dr Miracle’s No‑Lye Relaxer

If you have stubborn, thick hair or are worried about hair breakage, give Dr Miracle’s No‑Lye Relaxer a shot. Formulated with vitamins A & E plus coconut and almond oils, this hair relaxer strengthens each strand as it relaxes. It has a surprisingly mild scent and smooths new growth without a single sting. If you’ve ever dreamed of that burning scalp feeling or have always been unsatisfied with the not-so-straight result after relaxing, this one will feel like a spa treatment and give you your desired result. Price: ₦4,500. Where to Buy: Shop Cocci Beauty .

6. Nature’s Gentle Touch Herbal Blend No‑Lye Kit

Packed with shea, avocado, and wheat germ oils, this kit includes a neutraliser and conditioner, so your hair can receive a premium nourishing treat from start to finish. Its subtle herbal fragrance is a refreshing change from harsh chemical odours. The fact that it comes with everything you need (cream relaxer, neutralising shampoo, and after‑care conditioner) means you can relax your hair yourself at home. Price: ₦7,500. Where to Buy: Shop Cocci Beauty .

7. Vitale Olive Oil Anti‑Breakage No‑Lye Relaxer

Vitale’s formula uses olive and coconut oils to strengthen fragile strands and protect the scalp. It applies evenly with no patchy over‑relaxation or scalp burns. It gives smoother touch-ups and less scalp sensitivity, even on second applications. This makes Vitale a standout for women seeking a trusted anti‑breakage hair relaxer. Price: ₦12,000. Where to Buy: Shop Cocci Beauty .

Frequently Asked Questions

How often should I touch up? Every 6–8 weeks, to prevent overprocessing and maintain scalp health. Can I relax my hair at home in Lagos? Yes—if you follow guidelines precisely and use a scalp‑safe formula. What if I burn my scalp? Rinse immediately with cool water, apply aloe vera gel, and see a dermatologist if wounds deepen.

In Closing