The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, sacked Ali Modu Sheriff and declared Ahmed Makarfi the chairman of the PDP

The Chairman of the PDP caretaker committee - Ahmed Makarfi

The Chairman of the PDP caretaker committee - Ahmed Makarfi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will meet on Monday July 17, and Tuesday July 18, 2017 in Abuja to plan how to move the party forward.

According to reports, the Expanded National Caucus, Board of Trustees and the National Executive Committee will meet to set a date for its convention.

Also, the party leaders will decide on its zoning formula, Punch reports.

Others expected at the meeting are: former presidents and vice presidents, PDP governors, NEC members, National Assembly members, former PDP governors, former PDP ministers and all former national officers of the party.

Speaking to newsmen on the development, the PDP spokesman, Dayo Adeyeye said “I can’t say when the convention would hold for now. The dates and months you have been hearing are just rumours. Only the NEC can give the date, and when that is done, you will hear from us.”

“I cannot talk on zoning for now. We need to meet and iron things out first before we begin to talk about zoning or any other thing,” he added.

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, July 12, 2017, sacked Ali Modu Sheriff and declared Ahmed Makarfi the chairman of the PDP

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast. He also loves exploring and sharing about the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

