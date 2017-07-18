Home > Politics >

30,000 policemen, others set for Lagos LG polls

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Mr Fatai Owoseni, on Tuesday announced that 30,000 police personnel and other security agencies would provide security during the July 22 local government election in the state.

Owoseni disclosed the figure while briefing newsmen on preparations for the election and other activities of the command.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission will on July 22, 2017 conduct election into 20 local government councils and 37 local council development areas of the state.

The commissioner said that all sister security agencies, including the military would carry out their constitutional roles during the election.

“We have identified the black spots in the state where we think we need more men. The police and other security agencies have met and inter-agency’s consultative committee on the election was put in place.

“All is now set for the election by all security agencies. There will be a capacity building programme for all security agencies to educate them of what is expected of them on the election day.

“There will be interactive session for political parties’ candidates contesting for them to do an undertaking.

“We hereby warn all elements planning to foment trouble during the election to have a rethink.

“All security agencies have vowed to ensure that the election is devoid of violence. We urge all to play the game according to electoral laws.

“Anyone that dares to foment trouble will have him/herself to blame. They will be made to face the full weight of the law,” Owoseni warned.

He assured the public that the police would carry out their duties properly, stressing that all unprofessional conduct would be dealt with. 

