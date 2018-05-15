Home > News > Politics >

Okorocha faction boycotts APC LG congress in Imo

Rochas Okorocha Imo Gov's faction boycotts LG congress, APC chairman says process was successful

Imo APC Chairman said there was no hitch during the process adding that the election was for a particular people and not a general election.

  • Published:
Okorocha faction boycotts APC LG congress in Imo play

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha

(Guardian Nigeria )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Imo State Local Government congress has been concluded successfully, Mr Hillari Eke, the state APC Chairman has said.

Eke made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview in Owerri on Monday, May 14.

He said there was no hitch during the process adding that the election was for a particular people and not a general election.

However, Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo and his supporters boycotted the congress and insisted that a fresh date for ward congress should be fixed before LG congress.

The governor, while addressing his loyalists on Sunday, announced that there would be no LG congress in the state until the crisis of the ward congress was rectified.

Okorocha also  in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Sam Onwuemeodo, on Monday in Owerri asked the loyal party members to relax , assuring them that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party would fix new dates for the ward and LG congresses of the party in the state.

Okorocha says he'll rule Nigeria after Buhari play Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha (File)

He noted that the sensitives materials meant for the ward congresses of the party in Imo were stolen “making the exercise not to take place on Saturday.

“The National Chairman of the party, Chief John Oyegun had also told Nigerians that the local government congresses of the party will be on hold pending the outcome of the report of the Appeal panel on Imo ward congresses.

“And since that public statement by the national chairman, he has not made any additional statement to that effect or any other statement in the contrary.”

 

NAN recalls that the APC congress election was fixed for last Saturday, but was later postponed to Monday following an advice by the party national leadership over attack on party members and setting of the party office on fire by hoodlums.

NAN correspondent who monitored the congress in some LGA’s in the state reports that there was huge turnout and the process peaceful.

In Obowo, Ehime/Mbano, Onuimo, Owerri Municipal and Isiala/Mbano LGAs, the congress was successful with  heavy security presence.

ALSO READ: Hoodlums allegedly set APC office in Imo on fire

In Mbaitoli LGA, the officials arrived on time and the exercise commenced peacefully.

Speaking to newsmen, Chief Tony Amadi, who won the party chairmanship in Mbaitoli LGA said, “with this victory, I am now an authorized delegate of the party.”

In Ihitte Uboma, the congress commenced at about 8:45 am and ended at about 3:30pm.

A party faithful, Mr Emeka Ahaneku told newsmen that the process was peaceful.

“At Ihitte Uboma LGA, the congress of our dear party held”, he said, adding, ”it was not disrupted by anybody.”

The state chairman, Eke described the congress as the smoothest that ever happened in the state.

“The party is supreme. Any party congress organized by the constituted authorities is final.

“We shall not repeat any other congress in the state. The party has the final say, not any aggrieved faction,” he said. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion Nigerians should be worried about Obasanjo's 'Third Force'...bullet
2 Fayose Gov says Fayemi's defeat in Ekiti guber poll is rest assuredbullet
3 2019 Election Obasanjo's ADC, PDP, 36 others reportedly begin...bullet

Related Articles

In Imo Police take over APC secretariat
In Imo APC postpones LG congress indefinitely after 'attack' on secretariat
Oshiomhole Ex-Governor to declare for APC chairmanship
Ward Congresses Okorocha, Yari meet President Buhari in Daura, update him on outcome
Buhari APC Govs endorse President's resolve to produce strong party chairman
Okorocha No court order restraining Imo from conducting LG election - Gov
APC Ruling party fixes May 14 for national convention

Politics

Police take over Imo APC secretariat
In Imo Police take over APC secretariat
Will Fayemi be disqualified by APC for breaking law?
Fayemi Will Ekiti governorship candidate be disqualified by APC?
Gov Ahmed says APC members should work together in Kwara
Abdulfatah Ahmed Gov calls on APC members to work together in Kwara
Obasanjo 7 horrible things Orji Kalu said about ex president