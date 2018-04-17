Home > News > Politics >

Okorocha says he'll rule Nigeria after Buhari

Okorocha also said that he has retired the political heavyweights in Imo, boasting that he will make all of them irrelevant.

Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha
Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has said he will take over from President Muhammadu Buhari after his two terms in office.

He described Buhari's declaration for a second term as a welcome development, expressing confidence that he (Buhari) will win again.

Okorocha stated this on Monday, April 16, 2018, when he received hosted some political stakeholders at the state government house in Owerri, the state capital.

The politicians were said to have visited him to endorse Uche Nwosu, his Chief of Staff and son-in-law, as the next governor of the state.

"Buhari will win again and again. After Buhari, the turn will come to south-east and it will be the turn of Okorocha," he said.

President Muhammadu Buhari leaves Nigeria for Germany on October 13, 2016 play From right: President Muhammadu Buhari, Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima and Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha (Twitter)

 

The Governor has been criticised for planning to hand over power to his son-in-law. He said Nwosu is the most qualified of all the governorship aspirants.

He said, "Nwosu is the least of the political children I have trained but I don’t know any of them as much as I have known Nwosu.

"I took him up when he was just nobody and he grew to the height he is now, his only sin is that he is my son-in-law.

"Nwosu will win in 2019, don’t be afraid, I am there, I have retired the Arthur Nzeribes, the Udenwas, now I will retire the rest of them finally, I know them and they know me, their plan is to push me so that they can get the senate, it’s a lie, I will run for the senate as well."

He further appealed to the people of South East to support the Buhari's re-election, imploring them to wait for their turn in 2023.

