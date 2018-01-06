news

The former Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos, Anthony Cardinal Olubunmi Okogie had advised President Muhammadu Buhari to “quietly retire” from politics.

In an interview with NewTelegraph on Saturday, January 6, 2018, Okojie described President Buhari’s reelection campaign as an insult on Nigerians.

Okojie accused Buhari of failing to fulfil his 2015 campaign promises to Nigerians.

“What has he (Buhari) done in the years he had been in the saddle?” the Cleric asked.

“He has performed woefully; that’s the verdict of Nigerians. Let the president respect himself and retire quietly. Coming out to talk of 2019 is insulting not only to those who voted him to power but to all Nigerians.

“There are so many problems confronting the people and he should be thinking of what to do about them. For second term, he must be a joker. That is all I can say for now because I don’t want to dignify them with a lengthy statement. It is not worth it,” he declared.

Meanwhile, Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello has said that his people would vote massively for President Buhari in 2019.

Governor Bello assured Buhari of more votes from Kogi than his home state, Katsina.