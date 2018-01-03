Shittu, Amaechi kick off campaign for Buhari, VP's re-election

news

The Minster of Communication, Adebayo Shittu and Minister for Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi have kicked off campaign for the re-election of President Buhari and VP Osinbajo.

In separate reports by TheCable and Premium Times, Shittu revealed that he had been appointed the national chairman of the board of trustees of Muhammadu Buhari/Osinbajo dynamic support group ahead of the 2019 elections.

Shittu made the revelation on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari about the campaign organisation.

Shittu also disclosed that the south-west campaign office would be inaugurated on January 20, 2018 saying Buhari’s ardent supporters would prevail on him to seek re-election.

In his words: “It goes without saying. I mean if you have a child who goes to primary school and he does well, he proceeds to secondary school and he does well, and you keep asking if he will be going to university. It goes with out saying.

“By the grace of God, we his (Buhari’s) ardent supporters who appreciate his worth on behalf of millions of Nigerians would urge him to re-contest.

“I know he has not made up his mind but I can say that some of us can assist him in making up his mind so that Nigeria can continue to enjoy stability and progress in our land.”

Speaking further, Shittu said: “Every day since he (Buhari) came into office, all his activities are geared towards letting Nigerians know that they have a saviour, a rescuer, somebody who is committed to providing relief for Nigerians in all respect.

“In the area of fighting corruption, insurgency whether in the north-east or the Niger Delta; in the area of repairing the economy and providing jobs and providing social stability in the society.

“You will agree with me that today but for Buhari, Boko Haram would have invaded even Lagos.”

Rotimi Amaechi appointed DG Buhari/Osinbajo campaign team

In the same vein, Rotimi Amaechi has been reportedly appointed as the director-general of Buhari campaign.

In a report by ThisDay, Amaechi, who coordinated Buhari’s election team in 2015, has been re-appointed by the President Buhari ahead of the 2019 elections.

It was further reported that Amaechi has been issued a letter of appointment for next year’s election and would make an official announcement on it “anytime soon”.

Amaechi's spokesman, David Iyiofor, has neither reacted or debunked the appointment tale as widely reported.

However, neither President Buhari nor Amaechi has publicly confirmed the alleged appointment coming hours before Shittu's announcement of the Muhammadu Buhari/Osinbajo dynamic support group.

Although Buhari has not made his reelection bid public, there are indications that the president seeks to remain in office till 2023.