Home > News > Politics >

Shittu, Amaechi kick off campaign for Buhari, VP's re-election

Buhari, Osinbajo Shittu, Amaechi kick off campaign for President, VP's re-election

Shittu made the revelation on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari about the campaign organisation.

  • Published:
Ex-Niger Delta militants hail President Buhari for allocating N65b to amnesty program play

President Buhari

(Premium Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Minster of Communication, Adebayo Shittu and Minister for Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi have kicked off campaign for the re-election of President Buhari and VP Osinbajo.

In separate reports by TheCable and Premium Times, Shittu revealed that he had been appointed the national chairman of the board of trustees of Muhammadu Buhari/Osinbajo dynamic support group ahead of the 2019 elections.

Shittu made the revelation on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari about the campaign organisation.

Shittu also disclosed that the south-west campaign office would be inaugurated on January 20, 2018 saying Buhari’s ardent supporters would prevail on him to seek re-election.

ALSO READ: Buhari's 2019 re-election campaign bid kicks off in South West

In his words: “It goes without saying. I mean if you have a child who goes to primary school and he does well, he proceeds to secondary school and he does well, and you keep asking if he will be going to university. It goes with out saying.

President’s 2019 re-election campaign kicks off in Southwest play

Osinbajo listens to Buhari during APC NEC meeting

(Presidency/Twitter)

 

“By the grace of God, we his (Buhari’s) ardent supporters who appreciate his worth on behalf of millions of Nigerians would urge him to re-contest.

“I know he has not made up his mind but I can say that some of us can assist him in making up his mind so that Nigeria can continue to enjoy stability and progress in our land.

Speaking further, Shittu said: “Every day since he (Buhari) came into office, all his activities are geared towards letting Nigerians know that they have a saviour, a rescuer, somebody who is committed to providing relief for Nigerians in all respect.

“In the area of fighting corruption, insurgency whether in the north-east or the Niger Delta; in the area of repairing the economy and providing jobs and providing social stability in the society.

“You will agree with me that today but for Buhari, Boko Haram would have invaded even Lagos.”

Rotimi Amaechi appointed DG Buhari/Osinbajo campaign team

In the same vein, Rotimi Amaechi has been reportedly appointed as the director-general of Buhari campaign.

GEJ’s govt. did not leave any money for Buhari - Rotimi Amaechi play Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi. (REUTERS/Stringer)

 

In a report by ThisDay, Amaechi, who coordinated Buhari’s election team in 2015, has been re-appointed by the President Buhari ahead of the 2019 elections.

It was further reported that Amaechi has been issued a letter of appointment for next year’s election and would make an official announcement on it “anytime soon”.

ALSO READ: Amaechi says Buhari is fit to run for president in 2019

Amaechi's spokesman, David Iyiofor, has neither reacted or debunked the appointment tale as widely reported.

However, neither President Buhari nor Amaechi has publicly confirmed the alleged appointment coming hours before Shittu's announcement of the Muhammadu Buhari/Osinbajo dynamic support group.

Although Buhari has not made his reelection bid public, there are indications that the president seeks to remain in office till 2023.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Tunde Bakare 'I'm running for president,' Preacher declares (VIDEO)bullet
2 Tunde Bakare Nigerians react to pastor's decision to run for presidentbullet
3 Buhari Lagos APC secretary, Igbokwe, tells Atiku nobody can beat...bullet

Related Articles

Buhari President’s 2019 re-election campaign kicks off in Southwest
Femi Fani-Kayode Buhari and Osinbajo behave like pimps, mafia dons and cult members- FFK
Buhari President's documentary is an insult on Nigerians - Kayode Ogundamisi
Pulse List 2017 10 Most influential public officials of the year
Buhari President's 2019 campaign posters spotted in Abuja
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Thursday, December 14, 2017]
Tinubu I don't want Osinbajo's job, don't distract Buhari - APC National leader
Osinbajo Vice President presides over FEC meeting in Buhari's absence (Photos)
Pulse List 2017 10 biggest moments in Nigerian politics this year
Rotimi Amaechi APC threatens to sanction members who insult minister

Politics

President’s 2019 re-election campaign kicks off in Southwest
Buhari President’s 2019 re-election campaign kicks off in Southwest
The problem with pastor Tunde Bakare's presidency declaration
Pulse Opinion The problem with Pastor Bakare's presidency declaration
Political group proscribes PDP's Governors’ forum
PDP Political group says party's Governors’ forum is oppressive
Amaechi tells Wike to stop shouting, ensure security in Rivers
Amaechi, Wike Minister tells Governor to stop shouting, ensure security in Rivers