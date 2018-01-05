Home > News > Politics >

Kogi will vote massively for Buhari in 2019, says Yahaya Bello

Yahaya Bello Kogi will vote massively for Buhari in 2019 - Governor

"Kogi State has already endorsed President Buhari for second term in 2019," Governor Yahaha Bello announced.

  • Published:
Governor Yahaya Bello has assured President Buhari of more votes from Kogi state in 2019. play

Governor Yahaya Bello has assured President Buhari of more votes from Kogi state in 2019.

(Facebook)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state says his people would vote massively for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

Addressing journalists at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa after observing Jumaat prayers on Friday, January 5, 2018, Bello disclosed that "Kogi state has already endorsed President Buhari’s reelection in 2019."

He noted that the votes from Kogi state would be far more than that from President Buhari’s home state, Katsina.

President Buhari and Gov Yahaya Bello play Governor Yahaya Bello says Kogi state has already endorsed President Buhari relection in 2019. (Facebook)

 

“I’m sure you are following us as we are receiving decampees from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and all other political parties,” Bello said.

“And any time we hold any decamping rally in any local government area you will see the mammoth crowd that turns out.

“So, Kogi State has already endorsed President Buhari for second term. We are just waiting for the time to come. You are going to see the votes that will come out of Kogi State. It will dwarf that of Katsina State I can assure you,” he announced.

Is Kogi state owing workers’ salary?

The governor denied the allegation of him owing workers’ salaries.

His words: "In Kogi State today we are up to date as far as salary is concerned. In the month of December like Mr. President magnanimously assisted us with another tranche of Paris Club Refund, our own figure was N1.2 billion and some other change on top.

ALSO READ: Kogi Governor says 16b was used to clear salary arrears

“We didn’t just stop at that, we borrowed up to N10 billion and we added November/December allocation to our figures and we were able to clear four months at a stretch before Christmas and some left over were cleared before this January in Kogi State.

“As you all know the salary was very bogus and according to the figure we had we were able to distribute it among these months.

“Moving forward from this January, we have decided that we are going to make use of our clock-in device for every civil servant in Kogi State both at local and state levels. So that as you come to work and clock-in, that is exactly how your salary will end up being generated.

“It is online; it is automated so nobody is going to cheat anybody. That is how we are going to go in the state so Kogi state civil servants and pensioners will be happy with this administration,” he declared.

Governor Bello noted that the Fulanis in Kogi state were collaborating and assisting the security organisations in apprehending criminal elements within and beyond their enclaves.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Associate at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

Top 3

1 Buhari President’s 2019 re-election campaign kicks off in Southwestbullet
2 Buhari, Osinbajo Shittu, Amaechi kick off campaign for President, VP's...bullet
3 2019 Elections PDP tells Amaechi to resign over Buhari's reelection rolebullet

Related Articles

Yahaya Bello Kogi Rice is a success story – Kingsley Fanwo
Bello Kogi Governor says 16b was used to clear salary arrears
Yahaya Bello Group says INEC is working for PDP in Kogi
Yahaya Bello Kogi govt begins payment of 4 months salary arrears to workers
Yahaya Bello Governor presents 2018 budget of N147.8bn to Kogi assembly
Zamfara REC Again Senate rejects call to consider nominee, adjourns till Jan.16
Yahaya Bello Kogi Governor boasts of zero robbery, kidnapping cases in last 60 days

Politics

Young Nigerians should support Ezekwesili’s political agenda, not condemn it
Pulse Opinion Young Nigerians should support Ezekwesili’s political agenda, not condemn it
Many reportedly injured as APC, PDP members clash
In Ondo Many reportedly injured as APC, PDP members clash
Ballot bag being used during an election
In Oyo INEC registers 128,627
APC unmoved by Mbaka's Buhari prophecy on 2019 election
2019 Elections APC unmoved by Mbaka's Buhari prophecy