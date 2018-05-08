Moghalu says he won't join APC or PDP for 2019 ambition

news

Presidential aspirant, Professor Kingsley Moghalu, has assured his supporters that he will never join the ruling All Progressives' Congress (APC) or the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) to contest in the 2019 presidential election.

While speaking as a guest at the second edition of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Business School Roundtable, the former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said he'll announce his party "within the next two or three weeks".

He noted that contrary to reports that he's using his campaign to lobby for a vice presidential ticket with a bigger candidate, he really wants to become Nigeria's president.

He said, "People call me and ask if I am using my presidential aspiration to negotiate for a vice presidential ticket. But I want to say that the battle is here, and we need you to win it.

"I am not negotiating to be vice president to anyone. I will be a candidate of a party. Within the next two or three weeks, I will announce my political platform.

"Let me disabuse your mind beforehand that it will not be APC and it will not be PDP."

Moghalu urges Nigerians to take back the country

In a recent speech he delivered on The Platform in Lagos , Moghalu said Nigerians have gotten too used to being cynical about the state of the country that politicians have manipulated it to misrule the country.

He said, "Our choice as a people is stark today as it ever has been: we have a choice between dinosaurs and deliverance. If we continue to be led by these dinosaurs and the people they endorse, the sunlight of our hopes for Nigeria will continue to be blotted out by dark clouds of incompetence, corruption, economic illiteracy and primitive tribalism.

"It is time for all of you who are tired, like I am tired. It is time to make things happen. Time to pump fresh ideas into solving our problems. It is time to drive the point home that Nigeria is nothing without the people - and the people need to come first from now on.

"It is time to shake the table of Nigeria's current political class. It is time for us to get off the side lines and come together as one to change the course of this nation. There is no need staying in different camps if we can come together to shake up this system."