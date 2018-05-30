Home > News > Politics >

Melaye says APC senators are snakes

Melaye Kogi lawmaker says APC senators are snakes

The lawmaker has launched a stinging attack against his colleagues after his return to the chamber.

  • Published:
Melaye calls APC senators 'snakes' after he unoifficially defects to PDP play

Senator Dino Melaye

(Instagram/@dinomelaye)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Kogi lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye, has called his colleagues in the All Progressives' Congress (APC) snakes after he returned to the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

The lawmaker representing Kogi West has experienced a tumultous few weeks after clashing with the police force over his criminal cases in court, and ending up in the hospital with spinal cord injuries.

After he returned to the chamber on Wednesday, Melaye made a request to the Senate President Bukola Saraki to assign him a seat on the side occupied by senators of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) because he was feeling uncomfortable sitting with APC senators.

He said, "Mr President, I want to seek your indulgence that you would call on the Seargeant-at-Arm to look for a comfortable seat for me on this side of the divide (pointing at the PDP side) because I'm no longer comfortable sitting here."

Melaye subsequently moved to the PDP side for the rest of plenary on Wednesday, sparking speculation that he might be about to officially defect to the opposition party, with PDP senator, Ben Murray-Bruce, welcoming him to the party on Twitter.

 

Melaye has fueled the speculations even further as he took to his Instagram account later on Wednesday to insult APC senators and ask that his seat be changed to PDP's side.

Attaching a picture of him speaking on the side of APC senators, he posted, "I see lion, tiger and snakes on this sit (sic). Change my sit (sic) mbok."

Melaye calls APC senators 'snakes' after he unoifficially defects to PDP play

Screenshot of Senator Dino Melaye's Instagram account

(Instagram/@dinomelaye)

 

Following the speculations, the APC's spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi, has released a statement noting that the party respects Melaye's right to associate with anyone.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a news reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Fayemi Buhari's minister finally resignsbullet
2 Saraki Sahara Reporters publisher Sowore says Senate President will be...bullet
3 Kayode Fayemi Minister wins Ekiti APC governorship ticketbullet

Related Articles

Dino Melaye APC wishes Senator well
Dino Melaye PDP welcomes Senator to opposition party
Melaye All the drama when Dino ‘decamped from APC to PDP'
Melaye Dino appears at Senate, says Police tried to kill him twice
Democracy Day 2018 10 Things that would have happened if Military never handed over power
APC Crisis Defection talks advance as Saraki, Dogara, Tambuwal, other aggrieved members meet
Melaye "I will not bow to Baal", Senator speaks on his trial
Pulse Opinion Is the APC falling apart before our eyes?
Musiliu Smith Buhari appoints ex-IGP to replace Okiro as PSC chairman
Dino Melaye How senator 'defected' to PDP during plenary

Politics

#THERACE: Registered Political Parties In Nigeria
INEC 7 parties to contest in Oyo constituency by-election
Adams Jagaba
Adams Jagaba House of Reps member dumps APC for PDP
PDP welcomes Senator Dino Melaye to opposition party
Melaye All the drama when Dino ‘decamped from APC to PDP'
How Senator Dino Melaye 'defected' to PDP during plenary
Dino Melaye How senator 'defected' to PDP during plenary