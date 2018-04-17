Home > News > Politics >

Keyamo to serve as spokesman for Buhari's re-election

Buhari Keyamo to serve as spokesman for President's re-election campaign

The human rights lawyer is the official spokesperson for the President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Keyamo to serve as spokesman for Buhari's re-election campaign play

Festus Keyamo

(Punch)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Human rights lawyer, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has been appointed the official spokesperson for the re-election campaign of President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who is also the Director-General of the President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation, in a letter dated Monday, April 16, 2018.

Keyamo posted the letter on his official Twitter account (@fkeyamo) on Tuesday, March 17, and promised to make a formal statement later.

The letter read, "I'm pleased to convey to you the decision of the President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation to appoint you as director, strategic communications in respect of the forthcoming campaigns for the 2019 presidential election.

"As you are aware, President Muhammadu Buhari is seeking the nomination of our great Party, the All Progressives Congress, as the candidate for the said election.

"Your appointment is to aid in getting the said nomination and to ensure the success of the subsequent campaigns for the 2019 presidential election.

"In your capacity, you are to be the Spokesperson for the campaign during the nomination process and also at the subsequent campaigns for the 2019 presidential election."

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria's visit to the White House follows a scandal that erupted in January 2018 when Trump allegedly branded African nations "shithole countries" play President Muhammadu Buhari hopes to get another four years in office (AFP/File)

 

President Buhari ended months of speculation when he officially announced his intention to seek re-election in the 2019 presidential election during a meeting with the National Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday, April 9, 2018.

2019 presidential race

Motivational speaker and leadership coach, Fela Durotoye, became the second aspirant to officially declare his intention to contest for president after he joined the Alliance for a New Nigeria (ANN) on February 22, 2018. Omoyele Sowore, the publisher of online news platform, Sahara Reporters, declared his intention to run just days later on February 25.

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, was the first aspirant to have officially declared his intention to contest after his announcement in September 2017.

A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, Lagos-based businessman, Ahmed Buhari, and IT entrepreneur, Adamu Garba II are also in the running.

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, is expected to be President Buhari's biggest challenger after he left the APC and moved back to the PDP.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Buhari Yakassai reveals how North rigged 2015 election for Presidentbullet
2 Buhari President will punish indisciplined Nigerians during 2nd term -...bullet
3 2019 Election Analysts say killer herdsmen will make Buhari lose...bullet

Related Articles

Buhari May tells President, Commonwealth leaders to allow same-sex unions
Ibrahim Babangida IBB speaks on annulled 1993 election, relationship with MKO
Kemi Adeosun Minister reportedly sacks SEC boss for disobeying her orders
Buhari Stop blaming past leaders – Fayose tells President
In Nigeria Media under scrutiny over herder-farmer conflict
Okorocha Governor says he'll rule Nigeria after Buhari
Buhari 'I'm bothered about security and economy, not re-election,' President tells Theresa May
Yahaya Bello Governor reveals how Buhari won in 2015

Politics

Okorocha says he'll rule Nigeria after Buhari
Okorocha Governor says he'll rule Nigeria after Buhari
Senator Ademola Adeleke to run for Osun governorship election
Ademola Adeleke 'Dancing Senator' declares intention to run for Osun governorship election
Kogi people will vote Buhari for 2nd term - Bello
Yahaya Bello Governor reveals how Buhari won in 2015
Fayose reacts to Offa robbery attack, criticises police
Ekiti Poll CNPP cautions politicians on violence