SaharaReporters publisher to contest against Buhari in 2019

Omoyele Sowore, the publisher of online news platform, SaharaReporters has said President Muhammadu Buhari has no brain as he declares his intention to run against him in 2019.

Sowoore made the remark at the venue of his presidential ambition declaration in Ikeja, GRA on Sunday, February 25, 2018.

"Buhari is not even analogue. He can't even use a telephone by himself," Sowore said as he announced his decision to run against Buhari in 2019," he said.

Continuing, Sowore promised to turn Nigeria into a construction site should he be elected into office.

He said: "In my first day as a president, I'll turn Nigeria into a construction site. I have created jobs before. Since Buhari became president, his cows haven't multiplied. He has had 150 cows since.

"If you ask Nigerians about the economic plans of Buhari, they'll point to the British accent of the finance minister. How does accent create jobs?

"As activists, we can run Nigeria. If a goat gets the kind of waiver Dangote gets, the goat will be rich.

"Jagaban has taken every piece of land you can find in Lagos. Saraki has taken over Kwara.

"If I should run this country, Nigerians will be happy. I can run this country in my sleep better than Buhari can do. Ambode can't govern a county in the US.

"I have fought a lot of bad guys before, I will do so again."

The declaration is currently going on, Pulse will be updating this report as events unfold.