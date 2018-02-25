Home > News > Politics >

SaharaReporters publisher to contest against Buhari in 2019

Sowore SaharaReporters publisher says Buhari has no brain, declares for president

SaharaReporters publisher has declared his intention to run against President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 presidential elections.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
SaharaReporters publisher to contest against Buhari in 2019 play

Omoyele Sowore has declared his intention to run against President Buhari in 2019

(Pulse/Jude Egbas)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Omoyele Sowore, the publisher of online news platform, SaharaReporters has said President Muhammadu Buhari has no brain as he declares his intention to run against him in 2019.

Sowoore made the remark at the venue of his presidential ambition declaration in Ikeja, GRA on Sunday, February 25, 2018.

"Buhari is not even analogue. He can't even use a telephone by himself," Sowore said as he announced his decision to run against Buhari in 2019," he said.

Continuing, Sowore promised to turn Nigeria into a construction site should he be elected into office.

He said: "In my first day as a president, I'll turn Nigeria into a construction site. I have created jobs before. Since Buhari became president, his cows haven't multiplied. He has had 150 cows since.

"If you ask Nigerians about the economic plans of Buhari, they'll point to the British accent of the finance minister. How does accent create jobs?

play

 

"As activists,  we can run Nigeria.  If a goat gets the kind of waiver Dangote gets,  the goat will be rich.

"Jagaban has taken every piece of land you can find in Lagos. Saraki has taken over Kwara.

"If I should run this country, Nigerians will be happy.  I can run this country in my sleep better than Buhari can do.  Ambode can't govern a county in the US.

ALSO READ: Sahara Reporters ordered to pay Senate President N4 billion

"I have fought a lot of bad guys before, I will do so again."

The declaration is currently going on, Pulse will be updating this report as events unfold.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Presidential Race Fela Durotoye is a breath of fresh air, but 2019 is...bullet
2 Oyegun The 79-year-old APC chairman giving Tinubu a hard nut to crackbullet
3 Buhari President has failed, still Nigeria's best option - Balarabe Musabullet

Related Articles

Sahara Reporters Omoyele Sowore runs from his office over N100M lawsuit
Sahara Reporters UK journalist sues online publisher for N100M
Saraki Sahara Reporters ordered to pay Senate President N4 billion
Sahara Reporters AUDIO: 'Publisher Sowore demanded N100M bribe from me'--Fatodu
Sahara Reporters Lekan Fatodu leads protest against media organisation
Sahara Reporters Media publisher fights back against paying Saraki N4 billion damages

Politics

Tinubu's Letter: Oyegun, Buhari hold closed door meeting
Oyegun APC chairman meets President Buhari over Tinubu’s letter
Tinubu's Letter: Oyegun, Buhari hold closed door meeting
Oyegun APC Chairman responds to Tinubu's criticism
Oyegun holds crisis meeting with Buhari after Tinubu's criticism
Buhari Oyegun holds crisis meeting with President after Tinubu's criticism
The Punch newspaper
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Friday, February 23, 2018]