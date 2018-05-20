Home > News > Politics >

Congress: Information Commissioner emerges APC chairman in Sokoto

  Published: 2018-05-20
Sokoto to repeal obsolete laws as IGR jumps by 98% play

Governor Aminu Tambuwal

(WhirlWind News)
Alhaji Isa Sadiq-Achida, Sokoto State Commissioner for Information has emerged as the new state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Congress Chairman, Brig. -Gen. Joseph Jude (rtd) said the state officials emerged through consensus.

Jude described APC in Sokoto as a unique democratic family, adding that  five of the members of the APC executive council were women.

I pray that such uniqueness will be translated into victory for the party in 2019 elections as well as future elections.

In his address, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal acknowledged the remarkable support and cooperation of stakeholders and expressed gratitude for the peace and success recorded at the congress.

Tambuwal noted that the exercise was all inclusive, as it carrued every member along for equity to prevail.

“By this singular feat, I am confident that the flag of APC will be carried further‎ and higher.

“It also symbolizes ‎our strength, oneness and indivisibility as a political family built on the foundation of democratic understanding and progress”, Tambuwal said.

‎The governor commended Senators Aliyu Wamakko, Ibrahim Gobir and Abdullahi Dambuwa, as well members of National and State Assemblies and other key stakeholders for working together to ensure smooth congresses.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the name of the former state APC chairman, Alhaji Usman Danmadamin-Isah would be forwarded to the state assembly for confirmation as commissioner.

NAN reports that except for the party Treasurer, Alhaji Muntari Maigona, all members of the executive council were replaced.

‎‎Among thee new officials are Abubakar Bashire, Secretary; Women Leader, Hajiya Hadiza Abdullahi; Youth Leader, Abubakar Yabo, and Organizing Secretary, Bashar Jabo.

Others are : Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Abdullahi Ilarus; Financial Secretary, Aminu Liman-Bodinga; Legal Adviser, Mukhtar Mamuda –Yabo; Assistant Treasurer, Mustapha Lanas, and Haruna Adiya as Vice Chairman among others.

The exercise was monitored by a representative of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Muhammad Sadiq. 

