Ikubese: I'll provide uninterrupted power supply in six months

2019 Presidency I'll provide uninterrupted power supply in six months – Aspirant

Ikuebese says six months is too long for him to provide Nigerians with uninterested power supply.

A presidential aspirant, Thomas-Wilson Ikubese, says he’ll provide Nigerians with uninterrupted power supply if elected into office in 2019.

Ikubese is a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Alliance for a New Nigeria (ANN).

“Any government that is serious within six months will provide uninterrupted power supply,” Ikubese declared on ChannelsTv flagship breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily, on Thursday, June 14, 2018.

“That is one of my manifestos,” he said adding that this is possible if Nigerian Government decentralise power.

The aspirant took a swipe on past administrations for failing to provide Nigerians stable electricity despite huge funding in the sector.

Ikubese stressed further the importance of decentralising power, according to him, six months is even too long to achieve uninterrupted power supply in Nigeria if some processes are duly followed.

“President Buhari was lampooning former President Obasanjo that he spent $16billion and where is the light. If President Buhari himself spend $100billion with what is on the ground, we won’t see light. We must decentralise power,” he said.

Ikubese highlighted some processes currently being followed but which he claimed would not solve the challenge of power supply in Nigeria.

“We have a provision that if you generate more than 10megawatts you must pass it into the national grid. We must take that off.

“Generate where you are, transmit irrespective of the megawatts that you generate. Six months is too long.”

ALSO READ: This is why Obasanjo and president are fighting again

He also recalled that Nigeria’s Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola once made this statement of uninterrupted power supply achievable in Nigeria within six months.

“Remember that when the All Progressives Congress (APC) was an opposition party, Mr Raji Fashola mentioned that any government that is serious will solve the problem of power within six months. It is feasible, he was referring to gas turbine then.

“It is very simple and I am repeating it, within six months we have an uninterrupted power supply, that is what they use in Tanzania, in Egypt and Angola. Go to Port Harcourt refinery, that is what is been used. So why can’t we do that?” he asked.

Similarly, another presidential hopeful under the ANN, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has described Nigeria as near disaster under President Muhammadu Buhari.

Addressing journalists in Abuja recently, the businessman and politician claimed that Nigerians are tired the dominant political parties in Nigeria – the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Associate at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

