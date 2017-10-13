Ibrahim Dankwambo :  Gov urges PDP forum to promote unity

Gov. Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State has told the PDP Speakers’ Forum to strive to promote the unity of Nigeria.

Dankwambo made the call on Friday when he received members of the forum, who paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Gombe.

“The unity and interest of Nigeria is critical and must be protected."

“Do not do things in a hurry, take time to discuss issues thoroughly, this will be beneficial to all and sundry.’’

The governor advised the forum to centre its discussions on peoples’ wellbeing, which he described as paramount.

He congratulated members of the forum for coming together under one umbrella to share the party’s manifesto for the development and growth of the country.

Dankwambo urged the forum members to take time to interact with the local people after their meeting so that they could feel the pulse of the people.

“We made mistakes and we have learned from it, we are ready to take corrections,’’ he said.

In his speech, the Chairman of the forum, Mr Edward Ubosi, said the forum members were in Gombe for the maiden meeting of the body.

Ubosi, who is also the Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, said that relationships between speakers in all PDP-controlled states had been cordial with the state governors.

He commended Dankwambo for executing developmental projects in Gombe State.