Ekiti guber election: I am ready for challenge – PDP candidate Olusola

Olusola, who is also the Deputy Governor of the state, said this when he received the party Certificate of return at PDP National Secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the July 14  election Ekiti state, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, has expressed readiness to take up the challenge in ensuring his victory.

He said he was privileged to be the first gubernatorial candidate to be issued certificate of return, saying “this means that we have won the July 14 election.”

The governorship candidate said the people of the state would resist all forms of violence and money politics during the election in the state.

“I want to assure our national leaders that, Ekiti state is for PDP. All the other parties are just shouting. Let them bring money, let them bring violence, Ekiti people will resist them.

“We are no more interested in accommodating unnecessary interlopers. People want to take us through another round of economic slavery. We are no more ready for that.

“I am ready and prepared to take up this challenge as the incoming governor of Ekiti state on the platform of the PDP.

“There is a big difference between PDP and the other parties. We are a party that has totally eliminated imposition and impunity, ’’he said.

Olusola commended the peaceful primaries on Monday in Ado-Ekiti and described PDP as a party with integrity, fairness, and transparency.

He commended Gov. Ayodele Fayose for his support, describing him as a fearless leader who stood on the side of the truth.

The governorship candidate also expressed his readiness to work with the party stakeholders and leaders, including the former national spokesman of the party, Prince Dayo Adeyeye.

The PDP National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd), who presented the certificate of return to Olusola, described the primary as the most transparent in the party in recent history.

He said that PDP National Working Committee, led by Prince Uche Secondus, had shown impunity and imposition of candidates red card.

Akobundu urged the two aspirants in the primary and other stakeholders to work together for the success of the party.

The Deputy National Chairman (South) of the party, Yemi Akinwonmi, said PDP had shown, through the outcome of its governorship primary in Ekiti, that it was the only democratic party in the country.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

