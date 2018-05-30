Home > News > Politics >

Fayemi finally resigns as minister

The minister tendered his resignation letter to the president three weeks ago.

Dr Kayode Fayemi has resigned as the Minister of Mines and Steel Development weeks after he won the primary election of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) to contest in Ekiti state's upcoming gubernatorial election.

Since Fayemi won the primary election on May 12, 2018, there's been public pressure on him to resign from President Muhammadu Buhari's cabinet to avoid a conflict of interest.

According to a report by SaharaReporters, the minister tendered his resignation letter to the president three weeks ago, but it will officially take effect from Wednesday, May 30. He will address a press conference later on Wednesday and finally sign off from the ministry at 12pm.

