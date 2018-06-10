Pulse.ng logo
Fayemi appoints Bamidele as DG of campaign office

Kayode Fayemi Ex-minister appoints Bamidele as DG of campaign office

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that  Fayemi‎ made the declaration at  the inauguration of his mobilisation and campaign committees in Ado-Ekiti.

Fayemi picks 74-year-old Egbeyemi as deputy for Ekiti election play

Dr Kayode Fayemi

(PUNCH )
Dr Kayode Fayemi, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC)  in the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti, on Sunday  appointed Mr Opeyemi Bamidele as the Director General of his campaign office.

Fayemi  said the former lawmaker, who was recently shot at the APC secretariat in Ado-Ekiti during a rally, was recovering fast  and would assist him during his electioneering campaign.

He also debunked reports published in some newspapers that the former lawmaker had been flown to the United Kingdom for treatment.

By the special grace of God, I have appointed‎ my good friend, Mr  Bamidele  Opeyemi,   as the Director General of my campaign.

“I equally also want to thank God for sparing his life.  I was with him till 1.am this morning and he is recovering well and he can also sit and discuss with me.

” I wish to inform all journalists in Ekiti  that my friend, Mr Bamidele Opeyemi,  is in good condition’  he is still in Nigeria contrary to the stories that was published in some of the newspapers  that he has travelled abroad.

” He is healthy and ready to work with me to ensure that our party wins  the July 14 gubernatorial election in Ekiti,” he said.

The APC candidate  also assured party members and journalists that the ugly incident which occurred during  the flag off  of  the campaign on June 1  would not repeat itself.

He said the security agencies had  assured him that the lives of the supporters, party members and journalists would be secured during his campaign rallies which would commence fully this week.

The former Minister of Mine and Steel Development  also thanked other APC aspirants who donated vehicles and customised T-shirt‎s and caps to support his campaign.

NAN reports that a total  of 11 committees made up of  87 party  members  were  inaugurated by  Fayemi.

The committees include Media and Communication headed by Mr Taiwo Olatunbosun ; Policies and Strategy headed by Mr Biodun Omoleye ; Welfare and Protocol headed by Mrs Wumi Ogunlola and Finance headed by Mr Niyi Adebayo .

Others are  Legal committee  headed by Biodun Fasakin ; Special Purpose headed by Chief Jide Awe; Contact Committee  headed by Mr Alaba Abejide; Mobilisation Committee  headed by Mr Femi Bamisile; Health Committee  headed by Dr Bayo Orire ; Security ‎Committee headed by Ropo Ayegbusi and Women Committee  headed by Mrs Bisi Fayemi.

While congratulating the members, Fayemi charged them to discharge their duties effectively to ensure that he wins the  gubernatorial election.

He assured them that all the necessary financial support  would be given to the various committees to enable them reach out to the people  across the nooks and crannies  of the state.

