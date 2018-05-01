Home > News > Local >

"You deserve some #accolades", Aisha Buhari hails husband

Aisha Buhari "Dear President, you deserve some #accolades", First Lady hails husband

Trump commended Buhari for his efforts in cutting down "very massive corruption" in Nigeria.

  • Published:
"You deserve some #accolades", Aisha Buhari hails husband play

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and US President Donald Trump meet at the White House on Monday, April 30, 2018.

(Twitter)
Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari has praised her husband for his United States outing, where he was hosted by President Donald Trump.

President Buhari on Monday, April 30, had a meeting with Trump at the Oval Office in the White House. Thereafter, both leaders addressed a joint press conference.

The US President commended Buhari for his efforts in cutting down "very massive corruption" in Nigeria.

Trump commends Buhari for fighting "massive corruption" play President Muhammadu Buhari signs White House register as Donald Trump grins (Twitter)

 

Buhari and Trump also discussed the ongoing killings in the country, which the US President said is unacceptable.

Trump however promised that the US will continue to support Nigeria in the fight against the Boko Haram insurgency.

ALSO READ: 'Nigerian herdsmen don't carry guns,' Buhari tells Donald Trump

Impressed by her husband's composure and accuracy in answering questions from the US media, Aisha used the latest street lingua and social media trend in the country to appreciate the President's efforts.

"Dear President,  You deserve some #accolades", she tweeted on Monday night.

