Tinubu, Ben Bruce rise against use of Codeine amongst youths

The lawmaker said that abuse of codeine syrup and other controlled drugs currently constituted the greatest challenge faced by youths in Nigeria.

Nigerian Senators led by Sen. Baba Garbai, Oluremi Tinubu and Ben Murray Bruce have risen against the menace of pharmaceutical drug abuse with preference to Codeine cough syrup.

On Tuesday, October 10, 2017, the Senate condemned the consumption of codeine syrup by youths in Kano, Jigawa and Lagos State and called for urgent steps to arrest the situation.

A motion, “The Need to Check the Rising Menace of Pharmaceutical Drug Abuse among Youths Especially in Northern Nigeria” was moved by Sen. Baba Garbai (APC-Borno) during plenary and was co-sponsored by 37 other lawmakers.

Presenting the motion, Garbai said that drug abuse, especially cannabis and cocaine, had been a long-time problem among male youths in northern states.

“Codeine cough syrup and other prescriptive drugs have become as termed, `the new cancer ravaging women and girls in the North’.’’

Sen. Ben Bruce (PDP-Bayelsa) said there was the need for the economy to be fixed to create jobs for the youths currently engaging in wrong activities.

He called on the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to highlight the consequences of drug abuse to help in tackling the menace.

Similarly, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu (APC-Lagos) called for the establishment of more rehabilitation centres for drug users across the country.

According to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), the North has consistently had the highest number of drug-related arrests in recent years, with 2,205 cases in 2015.

The lawmaker said that abuse of codeine syrup and other controlled drugs currently constituted the greatest challenge faced by youths and drug officers in Northern Nigeria.

He noted that there were several reports about young girls in tertiary institutions in the country who had taken to an alarming abuse of the Codeine cough syrup.

“This problem is destroying even the mothers in homes as they use same codeine and other drugs as an escape from their abusive relationships and invariably get hooked on them,” Garbai said.

The motion was unanimously adopted and the senate mandated its Joint Committee on Drugs and Narcotic and Health to bring a legislative framework needed to intervene and combat drug abuse in the country.

It also urged the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to embark on vigorous sensitisation campaign on the dangers of drug abuse and set up rehabilitation programme for people with addiction.

In his remarks, President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, adopted all the resolutions and referred the matter to the joint committee.

