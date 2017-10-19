Read today's newspaper headlines

Home > News > Local >

For today, Thursday, October 19, 2017:

THE GUARDIAN NEWSPAPER

Respite for Atiku as Reps reverse INTELS’ contract revocation

The House of Representatives yesterday ordered an immediate reversal of the termination of the contract between Integrated Logistics Services (INTELS) Nigeria Limited and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

Judges, bankers caution against use of virtual currencies

Judges, led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen and the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) headed by Prof. Segun Ajibola, yesterday in Abuja alerted Nigerians to the danger of transacting business in any of the emerging frontiers in the banking sector, especially virtual currencies.

SEC suspends trading on Oando shares, begins probe of oil firm

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) yesterday ordered the immediate suspension of trading on the shares of oil marketing firm, Oando Plc., on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) till tomorrow when they could go on technical suspension pending the outcome of an investigation into an allegation of corporate governance abuse levelled against some directors of the company.

__________________________________________________

VANGUARD NEWSPAPER

NPA vs INTELS: Reps divided along party lines

LAWMAKERS in the House of Representatives were, yesterday, divided along party lines over allegation of unlawful termination of concession agreement between INTELS Nigeria limited and the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA.

Monkey pox: Army not dispensing vaccines — FG

THE Federal Government, yesterday, exonerated the military from allegations of vaccination and injection of monkey pox virus on citizens in the South-East and South-South regions of the country.

SEC to commence forensic audit on Oando

The Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, Wednesday, disclosed that a forensic audit into the affairs of Oando Plc will be carried out, even as it directed Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, to suspend the shares of the company from trading.

__________________________________________________

THE PUNCH NEWSPAPER

Buhari okays pension for Biafran police personnel

The Federal Government says it will commence the payment of pension benefits to retired war-affected police officers and their next-of-kin.

Senate panel asks EFCC to unfreeze Patience Jonathan’s accounts

The Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions on Wednesday asked Stanbic IBTC Bank and Zenith Bank to unfreeze two accounts linked to the wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Patience.

Without you, we won’t die, PDP replies Obasanjo

The Peoples Democratic Party has said that it will not force former President Olusegun Obasanjo to return as its member.

__________________________________________________

THISDAY NEWSPAPER

2019 Presidential Race: No Discussion on Automatic Ticket Yet, Say APC Govs

The governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have said that they would abide by the party’s constitution in choosing a candidate for the 2019 presidential election, adding that no discussion has been held on an automatic ticket for President Muhammadu Buhari.

Monkey Pox Spreads to 11 States with 74 Suspected Cases

The federal government yesterday disclosed that cases of monkey pox virus which broke out in Bayelsa State a fortnight ago has spread to 11 states in the country with 74 suspected cases being examined.

SEC Wields Big Stick, to Conduct Forensic on Oando

Following its probe into two petitions received from Alhaji Dahiru Barau Mangal and Ansbury Inc., the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) Wednesday directed the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) to place the shares of Oando Plc on full suspension for 48 hours, effective Wednesday, and technical suspension from Friday, October 20.

