Police allegedly told journalists not to publish IGP's speech blunder

IGP's Transmission Speech

A source said that the IGP’s blunders brought an abrupt end to the event which held in Kano state.

Police allegedly told journalists not to publish video OF Ibrahim Idris' blunder

It has been revealed that the Kano state police command told journalists not to make public, the video showing the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris making blunders.

According to Punch, a source said that the IGP’s blunders brought an abrupt end to the event which held in Kano state.

The source said that Idris’ handlers had to whisk him away following the embarrassment which his inability to properly read the speech caused.

The Genesis of the transmission

On Wednesday, May 16, 2018, Voice of Liberty published a video of the police boss struggling to read.

The incident took place in Kano state on Monday, May 14, 2018, where he went to commission the Force Technical Intelligence Unit.

The video of the IG went viral on social media, prompting many people to give different interpretations and angles to the video.

Some Nigerians have suggested that it was doctored while others put out the argument that Idris has Dyslexia, a learning disorder.

The incident took place in Kano on Monday, May 14, 2018, where he went to commission the Force Technical Intelligence Unit.

ALSO READ: Unpacking IGP Idris ‘transmission, transfusion’ moment

Police discredits video

The Nigerian Police, in an exclusive chat with Pulse said that the video of the IGP’s blunder was manipulated just to make him look bad.

Also, the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Diaspora & Foreign Affairs, Abike Dabiri-Erewa said that an editor used special effects to repeat the Police boss’ blunder.

