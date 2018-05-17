news

The Senior Special Adviser to the President on Diaspora & Foreign Affairs, Abike Dabiri-Erewa has said the video of police boss, Ibrahim Idris’ blunder was doctored.

On Wednesday, May 16, 2018, a video footage showing the police boss finding it hard to read his speech surfaced on social media.

The incident happened in Kano where he was expected to commission the Force Technical Intelligence Unit, on Monday, May 14, 2018, according to the Voice of Liberty.

The IG’s video has raised questions regarding it authenticity, with some saying it was looped by an editor with bad intentions.

Presidential aide, Dabiri-Erewa, on her Twitter page, also said that the error was made once, but was made to repeat using a special effect.

She said “This video is definitely doctored.

“The error was made once , then special effects used to repeat it. What I don’t understand is why anyone would believe. Well, it’s a Social Media world.”

IG under fire

The police IG has been in the news lately for refusing to honour the Senate’s invitation thrice, with some lawmakers calling for his sack.

The lawmakers even declared Idris as enemy of democracy and said that he is unfit to hold any public office within and outside the country for failing to honour its invitation thrice.

Police IG dyslexic?

Some have suggested that that the number one policeman in the country must be dyslexic.

ALSO READ: Let’s unpack IGP Idris ‘transmission, transfusion’ moment

According to medical experts, dyslexia is a learning disorder characterised by difficulty reading.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian police has said that the video was manipulated to make the police IG look bad.

Assistant Force PPRO (Police Public Relations Officer), Annex, Force Headquarters, Obalende, Lagos, DSC Aliyu Giwa told Pulse that the entire video is a lie.