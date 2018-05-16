Police IG, Ibrahim Idris struggles to read speech

news

A video footage showing the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris struggling to read a speech is making waves on the internet.

In the video, Idris was finding it difficult to pronounce words from the already prepared speech before him.

The incident took place in Kano on Monday, May 14, 2018, where he went to commission the Force Technical Intelligence Unit, according to the Voice of Liberty.

ALSO READ: IGP Idris Ibrahim 'abandoned' Benue for birthday party

IG Vs Senate

On three different occasions, the IG of police has refused to honour an invitation sent to him by the Senate.

The IGP was mandated to appear before the Senate to brief Nigerians on the killings within the country and the treatment meted out to Senator Dino Melaye.

The lawmakers got angry when the police boss because the IGP gave no reason for his absence.