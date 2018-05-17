Home > News > Local >

Police tell Pulse viral video of IGP Ibrahim Idris was manipulated

The police has told Pulse that the viral video starring IGP Ibrahim Idris was manipulated to make the police chief look bad.

The Nigerian Police has told Pulse in an exclusive chat that the viral video in which Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris stumbled on his speech at a public function, was manipulated just to make the Force and the police boss look bad.

On Wednesday, May 16, 2018, a footage emerged on social media in which Idris repeated the words ‘transmission’ and ‘transfusion’; while fumbling and mangling the rest of a prepared speech.

According to reports, the event took place in Kano on Monday, May 14, 2018, where the IGP had gone to commission the Force Technical Intelligence Unit.

However, DSC Aliyu Giwa who is the Assistant Force PPRO (Police Public Relations Officer), Annex, Force Headquarters, Obalende, Lagos told Pulse that the entire video is a lie.

'Clearly an edited video'

“The video was manipulated”, Giwa said. “It was clearly an edited video. They just want to use it against the police. It’s apparently an edited video”, he added for emphasis.

Giwa said the video went through several edits and was commissioned to be unleashed online as part of a grand scheme by unnamed political detractors, who want to get back at IGP Idris.

“This is a calculated attempt to tarnish the image of the police. The IGP has been speaking at several fora and he’s been speaking well. Why should this occasion be any different? Why should people use this video as a yardstick to judge a man who speaks fluently normally? Haba!

“Go and watch other videos of the IGP speaking fluently at different functions”, Giwa said.

Pulse also reached out to Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Jimoh Moshood, who didn’t answer his phone after several attempts. When he eventually picked up, the line was unclear.

A text message sent to Moshood had not been replied before this story was filed.

Sources implicate senators

Other police sources who pleaded anonymity for this story told Pulse that the duo of Senate President Bukola Saraki and Senator Dino Melaye are behind the online campaigns against IGP Idris.

Spokesperson of the Senate President, Mr. Yusuph Olaniyonu, wasn’t immediately available for a reaction.

Saraki and the senate have thrice invited IGP Idris to the floor of the upper legislative chamber. Thrice, Idris has turned down the summons, citing other commitments of national importance and sending representatives instead.

On Monday, April 23, 2018, the police arrested the senator representing Kogi West in the red chamber, Dino Melaye, on charges bordering on criminal conspiracy and gun running.

Melaye was arrested at the Abuja airport where he was going to board a flight to Morocco for an official engagement.

The senator has remained in police custody since that time and has appeared in court for trials on a stretcher.

Melaye was eventually granted bail on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

