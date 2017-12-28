Home > News > Local >

Mixed reactions trail Yusuf Buhari’s bike accident

Yusuf Buhari Mixed reactions trail President son’s bike accident

Here's what Nigerians are saying about the accident involving President Buhari's son, Yusuf.

  • Published:
All you need to know about accident involving president's son play

Yusuf Buhari has been involved in a bike accident

(Daily Post)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf was involved in a bike accident on Tuesday, December 26, 2017.

The accident occurred at the Gwarimpa district of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The President’s son suffered injuries on his head and limbs as his power bike crashed while he was racing with his friend.

Mixed reactions have continued to trail Yusuf’s accident.

While most Nigerians prayed for his quick recovery, others are concerned about President Buhari’s aides swift reactions to the matter as compared to the health of their principal.

Here's are some reactions on Yusuf Buhari's accident via Twitter.

 

 

 

 

Meanwhile, Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, on Wednesday, December 27, 2017 revealed that Yusuf had undergone surgery and is in a stable condition.

"Yusuf Buhari had a bike accident last night around Gwarimpa in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. He broke a limb and had an injury to the head as a result. He has undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja. He is in a stable condition.

"The President and his wife, Mrs Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, are thankful to Nigerians for the good wishes and prayers for their son," Shehu said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Associate at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

Top 3

1 Fuel Scarcity NNPC, DPR uncover illegal reservoirs in Abujabullet
2 Yusuf Buhari All you need to know about accident involving president's sonbullet
3 Chibok Girls Boko Haram never planned schoolgirls' abductionbullet

Local

Osinbajo's statement on fuel subsidy is strange - Fayose
Fayose I like Osinbajo but his recent stand on NNPC and fuel subsidy is strange - Governor
4 killed, 7 recaptured as 36 prisoners escape from prison
Akwa Ibom Jail Break 4 killed, 7 recaptured as 36 prisoners escape
President's son reportedly in critical condition, could be flown to Germany
Yusuf Buhari President's son reportedly in critical condition, could be flown to Germany
NNPC, DPR uncover illegal fuel reservoirs in Abuja
In Ekiti Fuel scarcity worsens as motorists sleep in filing stations