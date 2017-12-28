Mixed reactions trail Yusuf Buhari’s bike accident

news

President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf was involved in a bike accident on Tuesday, December 26, 2017.

The accident occurred at the Gwarimpa district of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The President’s son suffered injuries on his head and limbs as his power bike crashed while he was racing with his friend.

Mixed reactions have continued to trail Yusuf’s accident.

While most Nigerians prayed for his quick recovery, others are concerned about President Buhari’s aides swift reactions to the matter as compared to the health of their principal.

Meanwhile, Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, on Wednesday, December 27, 2017 revealed that Yusuf had undergone surgery and is in a stable condition.

"Yusuf Buhari had a bike accident last night around Gwarimpa in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. He broke a limb and had an injury to the head as a result. He has undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja. He is in a stable condition.

"The President and his wife, Mrs Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, are thankful to Nigerians for the good wishes and prayers for their son," Shehu said.