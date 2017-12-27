news

President Buhari’s son, Yusuf, has been involved in an accident.

Here’s what we know so far:

1. The accident happened on the night of Boxing Day, December 26.

2. The president’s son was riding a bike around the Gwarimpa Area of Abuja when the accident occurred.

It is unclear at this time if the bike in question was a motor-bike, a power bike or a bicycle.

Although there are certain reports that Yusuf was riding a power bike at top speed.

3. Yusuf emerged from the accident with a fractured limb and head injury.

4. Yusuf has undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja and is in stable condition, according to presidency spokesperson Garba Shehu.

5. Yusuf Buhari is currently undergoing treatment at the Cedacrest Hospital, Abuja.

6. Police officers from the Mobile Police unit are keeping watch over Cedacrest Hospital and monitoring every move from visitors.

7. The lobby of the Cedacrest hospital is currently overflowing with visitors and persons discussing in hush tones.

8. Reactions from politicians have been pouring in.

House Speaker Yakubu Dogara says: "My thoughts and prayers are with President Buhari and his family. May God grant Yusuf quick recovery. Amen".

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce says: “I wish Yusuf Buhari a very quick recovery. A young man full of promise. My family and I want President Buhari to know that we are with him and his family in our thoughts and prayers”.

Abike Dabiri who is the president’s foreign relations adviser says: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Buhari, Aisha and their family. Alhamdulilahi that Yusuf is not in any danger”.

Atiku Abubakar has also reached out. The PDP politician said; "Our thoughts are with the first family - our family will be praying for you. We wish Yusuf a speedy recovery".

According to the presidency; “the President and his wife, Mrs Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, are thankful to Nigerians for the good wishes and prayers for their son. May God reward you all”.

Pulse will keep you updated as events unfold on this front.