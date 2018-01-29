Kwara SUBEB, LG workers will get full salaries in January

news

All SUBEB teachers and Local Government workers in Kwara state have been promised full salaries in January 2018 by the Joint Accounts Allocation Committee.

This was made known by ALGON Chairman, who is also the Chairman of Oyun LG, Comrade Joshua Omokanye Jalala in Ilorin, Kwara State.

It was further noted that all categories of the workers in the 16 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Kwara State will receive full salaries, while the LGs will share N666,128,304.58 this month of January.

Similarly, the State Universal Education Board (SUBEB) teachers got N1,097,945,898.68 billion from this month (January) allocation.

Jalala also explained that the committee also agreed to share additional inflows from the federation account such as Forex Equalisation Fund of N110,740,101.20 and N8,020,350.10 Excess Bank Charges fund.

According to him, the committee agreed to prioritise local government staff,traditional chiefs salaries and pensions, saying that all categories of LGs workers, SUBEB, Pensioners would receive full salaries this month.

He said that LG & LGEA pensioners would receive full pensions this month as the amount stood at N421,630,420.59 ,revealing that 10 per cent IGR from state government of N47,696,391.06 and Value Added Tax (VAT) of N445,600,130.22 were also shared.

ALSO READ: LGs share N314m, teachers get N900m for June in Kwara

ALGON boss explained that statutory allocation for the month of January stood at N1,975,209,334.17 as against N1,949,343,244.85 in previous month.

The Chairman explained that the fund was appropriated in line with law guiding the local government account which included;Teachers salary N1,097,945,898.68;LG and LGEA pension N421,630,420.59 among others.

He revealed that the sum of N280, 045, 355 was deducted at source as repayment for the loan the councils obtained in the past.

He explained that the distribution of the allocations among the Local Government Councils in the state was done in accordance with section 4(2) of the state Joint Local Government Account Law (cap80) as amended by Law 15 of 2001.