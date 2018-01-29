Home > News > Local >

Kwara SUBEB, LG workers will get full salaries in January

Jalala explained that statutory allocation for the month of January stood at N1,975,209,334.17 as against N1,949,343,244.85 in previous month.

  • Published:
Joshua Omokanye Jalala
All SUBEB teachers and Local Government workers in Kwara state have been promised full salaries in January 2018 by the Joint Accounts Allocation Committee.

This was made known by ALGON  Chairman,  who is  also the Chairman of Oyun LG, Comrade Joshua Omokanye Jalala in Ilorin, Kwara State.

It was further noted that all categories of the workers in the 16 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Kwara State will  receive full salaries, while the LGs will share N666,128,304.58 this  month of  January.

Similarly,  the  State  Universal Education Board (SUBEB) teachers got N1,097,945,898.68 billion from this month (January) allocation.

Jalala also explained that the committee also agreed to share  additional inflows from  the federation account such as Forex Equalisation Fund of N110,740,101.20 and N8,020,350.10 Excess Bank Charges  fund.

Kwara government releases federal allocation figures for January play

Kwara state governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed

(Premium Times)

 

According to him, the committee agreed to prioritise local government staff,traditional chiefs salaries and pensions, saying that   all categories of LGs workers, SUBEB, Pensioners would  receive full salaries this month.

He said that LG & LGEA pensioners would  receive full pensions this month as the amount stood  at N421,630,420.59 ,revealing that 10 per cent IGR from state government of N47,696,391.06 and Value Added Tax (VAT) of N445,600,130.22 were also shared.

ALSO READ: LGs share N314m, teachers get N900m for June in Kwara

The Chairman  explained  that the fund was appropriated in line with law guiding the local government account which included;Teachers salary N1,097,945,898.68;LG and LGEA pension N421,630,420.59 among others.

He revealed that the sum of N280, 045, 355 was deducted at source as repayment for the loan  the councils obtained in the past.

He  explained that the distribution of the allocations among the Local Government Councils  in the state was done in accordance with section 4(2) of the state Joint Local Government Account Law (cap80) as amended by Law 15 of 2001.

