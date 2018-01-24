Home > News > Local >

Kwara government releases federal allocation figures for January

The State government got a total of N3,577,723,205.47 as allocation for January.

Kwara state governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed

(Premium Times)
The Kwara State government has released its federal allocation figures for January 2018.

The Permanent Secretary of the State Ministry of Finance, Benjamin Fatigun, in a statement on Wednesday, January 24, said the State government got a total of N3,577,723,205.47 as allocation for January.

Giving a breakdown of the allocation figures, Fatigun disclosed that the State government got a statutory allocation of N2,611,926,815.07, Value Added Tax (VAT) of N785,738,397,983.77, Forex equalization of N167,897,983.77 and excess charges of N12,160,008.86, totaling N3,577,723,205.47.

The Permanent Secretary also announced that the 16 local government councils in the State received a total of N2,539,569,915.69 as allocation for January, against the N2,371,238,596.74 they got in December 2017.

He said that the LGA's allocation was made up of the statutory allocation of N1,975,209,334.17, Value Added Tax (VAT) of N445,600,130.22, Forex equalization of N110,740,101.20 and excess charges of N8,020,350.10.

Samson Toromade

