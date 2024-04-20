I'm happy my successor still honours me; it's fighting in many states — Umahi

Umahi said this while speaking with newsmen after being conferred with an honorary doctorate by the Ebonyi State University on Saturday in Abakaliki.

Umahi, Minister of Works, said it was not common to hand over to a successor and still be continually honoured by him.

”That is the handwork of God and I am grateful to him and the governor.

“Governors and their predecessors are fighting in many states, but in Ebonyi, we are always celebrating.

“This is the mercy of God and the wisdom bestowed on the governor,” he said.

The minister commended Nwifuru for sowing the seed of peace in the state and assured that such would be sustained.

“You can see that the state is on a steady rise and what I could not finish as David he is doing as Solomon.

“He is my son in whom I am well pleased," he said.

Umahi thanked the university for honouring him and others and pledged to continue contributing to its development.

” I commend the Vice-Chancellor and management for the amazing feats recorded by the institution; we all are proud to have a university with such records.

“The job is easy when you are not the one doing it, and I thank the state governor for his great work in the university.