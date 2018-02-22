Kaduna Govt begins construction of 594 classrooms

Home > News > Local >

The Executive Chairman of the Board, Malam Nasiru Umar, made the disclosure while handing over a site to Oases Building Ltd., for the construction of 12 classrooms at Government Junior Secondary School Doka, Kaduna.

(NAN)
The Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board on Thursday said it had awarded contracts for the construction of 594 classrooms across the 23 local government areas of the state.

The Executive Chairman of the Board, Malam Nasiru Umar, made the disclosure while handing over a site to Oases Building Ltd., for the construction of 12 classrooms at Government Junior Secondary School Doka, Kaduna.

Umar explained that the projects, which would cost N4 billion, are being funded under the Universal Basic Education Commission 2015/2016 intervention projects.

He said that the project include two blocks of two classrooms, 19 blocks of two classrooms with restrooms and 33 blocks of four classrooms, as well as 17 storey buildings of 12 classrooms, and nine storey buildings of 24 classrooms.

Umar added that 16 laboratories and 19 Early Child Care Development and Education games village would also be constructed.

The chairman also said that 11,080 double seat chairs, 564 tables and chairs for teachers and 3,038 magnetic boards would be purchased for the schools.

According to him, the contractors are expected to complete the projects in the next four months.

“The state government is spending a lot of funds in construction of new classrooms, renovation of existing ones and supply of furniture and teaching materials.

“The board will do its best in supervising and monitoring these projects to ensure quality.”

Umar appealed to the contractors to do the job according to specification and within time.

Also, Malam Ja’afaru Sani, the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, reiterated the state government’s resolve to increase access to quality education.

Sani, represented by the Deputy Director Schools in the ministry, Malam Aliyu Idris, urged the contractors to execute the projects with integrity.

One of the contractors, Aliyu Ibrahim of Oasis Building, assured the state government of timely execution of the project and according to specification. 

