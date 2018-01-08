In Kano :  Fire service rescues woman from pit latrine

Home > News > Local >

The Kano State Fire Service on Monday said it successfully rescued a 48-year-old woman, Aisha Usman, after she accidentally fell into a collapsed pit latrine at her residence on Sunday.

The Public Relations Officer of the service, Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Monday that the incident occurred while the woman was trying to use the rest room at her residence in Sharifawa in Gaya Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the service received a distress call from a relative shortly after the incident around 6.45 p.m. on Sunday after which it swung into action.

He added that “upon receiving the information, we quickly dispatched our rescue team and a vehicle to the scene at about 7 p.m.”

He expressed joy that the woman was rescued without sustaining injuries.

He added that “we rescued the woman and handed her over to the husband.”

Mohammed advised residents to be cautious in using pit latrines to avoid future accidents.

