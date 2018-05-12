Home > News > Local >

Health Minister justifies Buhari's medical trips to London

Buhari Health Minister doesn't see anything wrong with President's medical trips to London (VIDEO)

The minister said many public office holders do not want their medical record in public space, which 'necessitates' them to seek treatment abroad.

Nigeria's Health Minister, Professor Isaac Adewol

The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, has said that Yusuf Buhari, President Muhammadu Buhari's son was treated in Nigeria following his bike accident.

Adewole said the President had insisted that Yusuf is treated in the country, adding that he was only flown to Germany for rehabilitation.

The Minister stated this while justifying President Buhari's latest trip to London, where he had gone for a medical check-up, according to the Presidency.

Adewole was speaking on a Channels Television programme, Hard Copy, which was aired on Friday, May 11, 2017.

When asked if President Buhari's continued treatment abroad is an indictment on the country's health care system, Adewole said there are other reasons responsible for the decisions of public office holders to seek medical treatment abroad.

President Muhammadu Buhari play President Muhammadu Buhari (Facebook/Femi Adesina)

 

According to him, many of them do not want their medical record in public space, adding that doctor-patient relationship is also a factor.

103 days in London hospital

President Buhari had been treated in a London hospital for nearly three months in 2017. The nature of his ailment has never been disclosed.

Earlier this week, the President flew back to London for his medicals, a few days after stopping by in the UK capital to see his doctors while he was on his way back from the US where he had met with President Donald Trump.

ALSO READ: Buhari approves new security measures to tackle Kaduna killings

This sparked criticisms, with many concerned that all may not be well with the President's health after all, more so because he has declared his intention to run for a second term in office. The decision which did not sit well with his critics who continue to declare him unfit physically and mentally.

Buhari returned to the country on Friday, May 11, making good of his promise that he would only be gone for four days.

