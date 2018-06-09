Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Gunmen kidnap petrol station manager, wife, demand N20m ransom

In Ekiti State Gunmen kidnap petrol station manager, wife, demand N20m ransom

A source, who escaped from the scene, told newsmen in Ado Ekiti that the couple were seized at Efon Alaaye, headquarters of Efon Local Government Area of the state late on Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play (ThisDayLive)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A petrol station manager of Bovas Petroleum and Gas in Ekiti State, Mr D. Alalade and wife have been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

A source, who escaped from the scene, told newsmen in Ado Ekiti that the couple were seized at Efon Alaaye, headquarters of Efon Local Government Area of the state late on Friday.

According to the source, who pleaded not to be mentioned, the couple’s family have been contacted about the abduction and a sum of N20 million ransom was being demanded by the abductors.

The source said the six kidnappers, with sophisticated weapons, dressed in military camouflage and waylaid the victim’s vehicle between Efon Alaaye and Erio Ekiti.

As they waylaid their car, the occupants of the vehicle coming behind them quickly ran into the bush to take cover.

“They even shot into the air to scare us and ensure that we waited, but we ran for our  lives. We even thought they were robbers until we learnt that they have called the abductors’ family,” he said.

NAN recalls that before now, the thick forest between Efon Alaaye, a border town with Osun State to Iwaraja, an Ijesa town, had been branded as a black spot by security agencies.

Prominent indigenes of the state, including the State Financial Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr Kayode Oni, was kidnapped in that axis recently.

Men of the Nigeria Army a couple of weeks ago also combed the bush to arrest criminals taking cover in the forest.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ekiti Command, ASP Caleb Ikechukwu, said he has yet to be briefed about the incident and promised to give details later.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Sani Abacha 20 years after the death of the late Head of State, what is...bullet
2 Obasanjo Ex-President cries out, says Buhari is trying to hang a crime...bullet
3 GTB Bank says 'court order' to pay Innoson N12bn is falsebullet

Related Articles

Fayose Governor says Obasanjo deserves the humiliation he’s getting
Yusuf Lasun Deputy Speaker says he's next governor of Osun
Fayose Governor praises Buhari for honouring Abiola
June 12 PDP senator says Dec. 31 should be declared "democracy destruction day" too
Melaye A dead man can’t receive GCFR, Dino reacts to Abiola’s honour
MKO Abiola Announce June 12 election results, Senate tells INEC
Ekiti Guber Hold PDP responsible for safety of observers - Group 
In Ado-Ekiti Man docked over alleged motorcycle theft
Buhari President chairs valedictory session in honour of Kayode Fayemi

Local

President Buhari leaves for Morocco Sunday, June 10
Buhari I’ll continue to ensure Justice in governance
President Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari President more democratic than three previous presidents – Forum
Clerical Collar
In Nasarawa State of the nation: It’s time to seek God’s presence – Anglican Clerics
Lagos govt. urges residents to engage in plastics recycling
Akinwunmi Ambode Governor attributes development, peace in Lagos to God’s intervention