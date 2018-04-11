Governor Ben Ayade in tears as he signs N1.3trn 2018 budget

news

Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade reportedly broke down in tears on Tuesday, April 10, as he signed the NGN1.3 trillion 2018 budget of "kinetic crystallization" into law.

The governor, who was in tears, asked a cleric in the audience to hold the signed copy of the budget in his hand and lead everyone present in prayers for divine intervention to make the budget achievable.

Reports said Ayade kept shaking his head while trying to stand up for the prayers and fought back tears at the same time. After the prayer session, the national anthem was rendered in closing the ceremony.

He said Cross Riverians and mankind, in general, will benefit tremendously from the huge budget.

Cross River is the first to pass the N1. trillion mark among states in the nation.

"Indeed this is the first budget in the history of Nigeria where a state will be given a budget in the neighborhood of a trillion. This is the first over a trillion budget in the annals of history. It is historic, it is unique. It is an ambiguous expression of the mood of the people of Cross River State; a deep understanding of the economics and politics of governance and sluggish economy which was properly captured by the Speaker in his eloquent presentation of the philosophy of the budget", the Governor said in his remarks.

"We have decided to focus on a budget that will deal with the fundamental issues and commitments of this administration. It is the fulfillment of the dreams and aspirations our people, who decided to vote young people into power. Therefore, we must speak to power, truth, commitment, energy and the sincerity of the fact that the intellect drives the world not money.

"We are determined with very clear ambitions with clear timelines, with clear performance indicators that will measure for us what we are expected to achieve. We are not driven by the politics of the time. We are driven by the pain, the hunger, the agony of our people. We are driven by the ambition to change their story and that is why in the desperation of that ambition, we are mistaken to be excited young people in office.

"Truly, if you look at our achievement in two years so far in clarity of thought, consistency of focus that creates a vortex that will shock the world. Today as I sign this budget into law, we are certain that within two years plus, we have completed and secured the entire approvals of the superhighway."

The budget report from the state legislature had revealed that out of the N1.3 trillion budget, estimated revenue from internal sources is N40.7 billion and from the federation account, N67.7 billion is expected, totalling about N108.5 billion.

Less than half of N0.3trillion is expected as actual earnings receipt but the ambitious budget sets aside over N1.1 trillion for capital projects implementation.