Governor Ayo Fayose has criticised the his Kaduna state counterpart, Nasir El-Rufai for leading six other Governorsto beg President Buhari to run in 2019.

El-Rufai and the other Governors paid a courtesy visit to the President at the Aso Villa on Friday, January 12, 2019 to show their support for his re-election bid.

Fayose also said that the campaign by the Governors for Buhari to run in 2019, in the wake of killings by herdsmen, is unfair to Nigerians.

He said “No fuel, killings in Benue, Taraba, Adamawa, Rivers, etc. But some people’s response to all these is to endorse President Buhari for second term. What a way to treat Nigerians with contempt.”

Senator Shehu Sani has also told President Buhari to forget about the call for him to run in 2019, and work towards ending the clashes between Fulani herdsmen and farmers.

The Senator also criticised the campaign for Buhari’s second term, describing it political sacrilege and an insult on the conscience of Nigerians.

Sani said that it is not right to be talking of re-election, when people are losing their lives and properties are being destroyed.