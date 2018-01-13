news

Senator Shehu Sani has told President Buhari to forget about the call for him to run in 2019, and work towards ending the clashes between Fulani herdsmen and farmers.

This is following the condemnation of attacks reportedly carried out by Fulani herdsmen on villages in Benue state and other parts of Nigeria.

According to The Guardian, Sani also said that it is not right to be talking of re-election, when people are losing their lives and properties are being destroyed.

The Senator also criticised the campaign for Buhari’s second term, describing it political sacrilege and an insult on the conscience of Nigerians.

Sani said “It is wrong to be talking of the re-election of Buhari as President when hundreds of lives are being lost and people are being massacred in different parts of the country.

“In time of bloodshed like this, the issue should be how to come together and address the problem. But those marketing the President at a time of this bloodshed are like people dancing on the graves of Nigerians.

“Campaigning for Buhari for next year’s election when people are being killed, when orphans and widows are being produced as a result of the tragedy of these circumstances and people are being kidnapped, I think amounts to political sacrilege.

“It is an insult on the conscience of Nigerians and it is an insult on the moral integrity of Nigerians for anybody to ignore what is happening and simply walk to the President and tell him that what is important at this material time is his re-election campaign for next year’s election.

“I advise people advising the President and strategising for him to contest the elections to spare him some time, advise him well and provide a solid strategy to end the carnage and atrocities that is going on in the country today.”

Human life is important that politics

Senator Sani also said that lives of Nigerians are more important than the President’s second term campaign.

He said “Human life is more important than politics, because you cannot preside over dead people. The images we see in both social and traditional media is heart-rending and despicable.

“I can tell you that over a year ago, the President was in Zamfara State in military fatigue to address the problem of banditry and mass killing. The President should be seen in any part of the country where such violence occurs.

“The President must visit Southern Kaduna, Birnin Gwari, Taraba, Benue, Rivers and Adamawa states. It gives people some hope that their Commander-in-Chief is determined and committed to defend and protect them.”

Governor El-Rufai, others beg Buhari to run in 2019

On Friday, January 12, 2018, Governor Nasiru el-Rufai led six other governors to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari on the need for him to re-contest in the 2019 election.

According to El-Rufai, they took the decision to ask the President to run because they want to ensure peace and stability in Nigeria.