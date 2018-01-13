Home > News > Local >

Expect more bloodshed – Herdsmen warn

The MACBAN VP also accused the Benue Governor of refusing to meet their demands for grazing lands which they can rent.

A Fulani herding boy interacts with a cow in a field outside Kaduna, northwest Nigeria, on February 22, 2017, where long-standing tensions between herdsmen and farmers have flared up again

(AFP/File)
The National Vice President of Miyetti Allah Cattle Herders Association (MACBAN), Husaini Yusuf Bosso has said that there will be more bloodshed in Benue state if the anti-grazing law is not scrapped.

According to Sun News, Bosso said that the Governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom flouted international agreement that created a grazing route from Niger to the eastern part of Nigeria.

Bosso also said “We, the association wrote a letter to him, even met him. We told him that this law cannot work. We told them that there is an international cattle route from Niger to Eastern Nigeria. He said he will not allow cattle to pass through Benue state even if it is the cattle route.

"We told him that if he wants to implement that law, he must provide a land for us to rent. He did not provide any land for cattle herders.  They have been in that state even before colonial days and co-existing peacefully. We advised him and he refused to listen to us. We are not against that law but he has to provide a land for these people before implementing such a law. If there is no land, there is a problem.”

“The land guards that he introduced who we all know as the civilian Joint Task Force, they are inflicting pain on the Fulani herdsmen. They attack and seize their animals. They drag them to the nearest police station where huge amount of money is collected before they are granted bail. This is the cause of this problem. If you attack a cattle herder and collect his cattle, he has no choice but to attack.

“The law is saying that herdsmen should not pass through the state even if it’s a route to another area. In the past , if there was damage by the cattle , we had ways to settle the matter.  When you damage a farm, you have to beg the owner , if they refuse, you pay for the damages. This has worked for us for years till Benue State decided to implement the anti-grazing law. We have challenged the law in court and till court decides which way forward, Governor Ortom will be held responsible for any further bloodshed,” he added.

No going back

Governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom has said that the anti-grazing law will not be scrapped.

The Governor also said that no amount of violence and killings will make him repeal the law.

This is coming as the Secretary-General of MACBAN, Usman Ngelzerma called for the modification of the law,  for the sake of peace in the Benue state.

