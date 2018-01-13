Home > News > Politics >

El-Rufai, Ganduje, Lalong, 4 others ask Buhari to run in 2019

Buhari El-Rufai, Bello, Ganduje, Bindow, Lalong, others ask President to run in 2019

El-Rufa’i said governors want President Muhammadu Buhari to continue running the country beyond 2019.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
El-Rufa’i, Ganduje, Lalong, 4 others ask Buhari to run in 2019 play

President Muhammadu Buhari.

(Press)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Governor Nasiru el-Rufai led six other governors to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari on the need for him to re-contest in the 2019 election.

According to a report by TheCable, the seven governors met with the President at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Friday, January 12, 2018.

El-Rufai, who spoke to state house correspondents after the meeting, said governors want Buhari to continue running the country beyond 2019.

Buhari meets northern APC governors in Abuja play

L-R: Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje; Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai; President Muhammadu Buhari and Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello

(Twitter/@BashirAhmaad)

 

He said: “We are politicians and those of us you see here want the president to contest the 2019 election, we have no apologies for that.

“We believe in Mr President, we want him to continue running the country in the right direction. People can speculate about 2019, we have no apologies.

“Whether they are right or wrong is beside the point. Everybody is entitled to his or her own opinion but as governors, and most of us here with the exception of Yobe governor, are first-term governors.

“We are interested in continuity and stability and we want the president to continue with that.

“Like our leader, the governor of Kano said, we just happen to be here by coincidence and we went to pray and decided to felicitate with the president and we feel satisfied that anytime we see him, he is getting better and better.’’

ALSO READ: Nobody can match Buhari's popularity, El-Rufai tells Atiku

Other governors, who met with the president alongside with el-Rufa’i, were Abubakar Bello of Niger, Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Jibrilla Bindo of Adamawa and Simon Lalong of Plateau.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Jonathan Ex-President tells Buhari he treated killer Fulani herdsmen as...bullet
2 Buhari President presides over 2018's first FEC meeting (Photos)bullet
3 Amaechi, Wike Minister tells Governor to stop shouting, ensure...bullet

Related Articles

Buhari President meets northern APC governors in Abuja
Jonathan Ex-President tells Buhari he treated killer Fulani herdsmen as terrorists
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Thursday, January 11, 2018]
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Tuesday, January 9, 2018]
Tunde Bakare El-Rufai pays surprise visit to Buhari's potential 2019 opponent
Buhari President's documentary is an insult on Nigerians - Kayode Ogundamisi
El-Rufai 5 punches Kaduna Governor threw at Atiku
Atiku Former VP yet to decide on running for President in 2019
Buhari El-Rufai says Atiku didn't give a dime to President's campaign in 2015

Politics

Buhari meets northern APC governors in Abuja
Buhari President meets northern APC governors in Abuja
INEC registers youthful political party, MDP
Modern Democratic Party Youthful political party gets INEC registration
Ballot bag being used during an election
In Jigawa INEC provides 10 additional continuous registration centres
Ambode appoints 5 new commissioners, drops 3 in cabinet reshuffle
Ambode Lagos Governor appoints 5 new commissioners, drops 3 in cabinet reshuffle