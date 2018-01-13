El-Rufai, Ganduje, Lalong, 4 others ask Buhari to run in 2019

news

Governor Nasiru el-Rufai led six other governors to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari on the need for him to re-contest in the 2019 election.

According to a report by TheCable, the seven governors met with the President at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Friday, January 12, 2018.

El-Rufai, who spoke to state house correspondents after the meeting, said governors want Buhari to continue running the country beyond 2019.

He said: “We are politicians and those of us you see here want the president to contest the 2019 election, we have no apologies for that.

“We believe in Mr President, we want him to continue running the country in the right direction. People can speculate about 2019, we have no apologies.

“Whether they are right or wrong is beside the point. Everybody is entitled to his or her own opinion but as governors, and most of us here with the exception of Yobe governor, are first-term governors.

“We are interested in continuity and stability and we want the president to continue with that.

“Like our leader, the governor of Kano said, we just happen to be here by coincidence and we went to pray and decided to felicitate with the president and we feel satisfied that anytime we see him, he is getting better and better.’’

ALSO READ: Nobody can match Buhari's popularity, El-Rufai tells Atiku

Other governors, who met with the president alongside with el-Rufa’i, were Abubakar Bello of Niger, Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe, Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Jibrilla Bindo of Adamawa and Simon Lalong of Plateau.