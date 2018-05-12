Home > News > Local >

Don't even try to normalise Yahoo Yahoo, a fraudster is a fraudster

Pulse Opinion Don't even try to normalise Yahoo Yahoo, a fraudster is a fraudster

Yahoo Yahoo boys are getting a free pass and the red carpet treatment in Nigeria. We should stop normalising fraud please.

  • Published:
Don't try to normalise Yahoo Yahoo, a fraudster is a fraudster play Nigerian internet fraudsters dubbed "Yahoo Boys" post fake profiles on gay dating sites then force the victim to pay money for their silence (AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The raid of a popular Nite Club in Ikoyi by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has led to a fierce debate online.

The EFCC operatives had stormed Club 57 in search of internet scammers otherwise called ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ boys in local parlance.

While some of the suspected ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ chaps were apprehended, others reportedly fled the club, abandoning their exotic cars in the parking lot of the Club.

In the wake of the raid, a popular blogger ran a Twitter thread which sought to direct the EFCC to more businesses in Lagos who are fronts for the thriving Yahoo Yahoo business.

Yahoo Boys abandon exotic cars at Club 57 to escape EFCC raid play EFCC raids popular club in Lagos for Yahoo boys (Twitter/@officialEFCC)

 

According to this blogger, estate agencies, record labels, online stores, automobile dealers and of course night clubs, are daily aiding and abetting Yahoo Yahoo in the Lagos Island area.

Soon after this blogger’s 'expose', an Instagram personality shot a video in which he rained loads of insults on the blogger for whistle blowing and threatening the lives of several businesses.

“You are stupid…If they call out Oloshi, Mr X will answer present sir. You are a very stupid man, sir! Are you the FBI? Stupid man, grown ass man behaving like a child!”, the Instagram personality raged in an admixture of Yoruba and English.

I am yet to see a more invective laden video this year. And all because someone did a Twitter thread highlighting other places in the Lagos area where ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ artistes are possibly hiding in plain sight!

We really are in trouble as a nation.

Six exotic cars were some of the items recovered from a group of fifteen Yahoo Boys. play Yahoo boys now obtain charms to bolster their trade (Instablog9ja)

 

I have been going through my phone since the rants from this Instagram personality and I have to say we should be very worried as a people. A few young Nigerians are on the side of the Instagram fella and an equal number have taken sides with the blogger 'who blew the whistle'.

Those who support the outraged Instagram ranter are going: “Don’t demonize Yahoo Yahoo boys, after all, your politicians are worse. Why aren’t you hanging government officials for stealing public money? Why hang the young boys who are only using their brains and skills to scam unsuspecting ‘Oyinbo’?”

Really?

Some arrested Nigerian Yahoo Boys play Suspected Yahoo Yahoo boys are paraded by the police (Total Media)

 

This school of thought seeking to normalise the illicit trade that is internet scamming, isn’t new. A few months ago, popular rapper Falz was almost hung out to dry for admonishing his fellow artistes not to glamorise Yahoo Yahoo trade in their songs. A few artistes have gone on to name-drop internet scammers who are buying exotic cars and erecting posh houses from Lagos to Abuja--in their songs.

The Yahoo Yahoo boy who is living the good life in Malaysia and flaunting the proceeds of his trade on Instagram, is getting hailed back home and held up as a role model for young people.

Everywhere you look these days, the Yahoo Yahoo boy is being held up as a modern day Robin Hood. He gets a red carpet treatment when he shows up at Clubs and bars, because that means drinks are on him the whole night.

The Yahoo Yahoo artiste is daily receiving validation from the community and his illicit trade is regarded in several circles as a source of employment and a boost for a fledgling Nigerian economy. The Yahoo Yahoo scam artiste is getting validation from pop culture.

Some have even referred to the art of scamming foreign nationals as repatriation. “We are only collecting back our wealth from the people who stole it during the slave trade era. I don’t see anything wrong with that", one Yahoo Yahoo boy confessed to me shamelessly as we watched a game of football in a packed Lagos pub a few weeks ago.

play Suspected Yahoo boys paraded by law enforcement (Total media)

 

Right before our very eyes, financial crime as frowned upon in section 419 of the nation’s criminal code, is getting a free pass. We have to stop it and stop it right now!

There’s nothing noble in conning people of their hard earned money. There's nothing noble in setting up a business to hijack corporate accounts. There's nothing noble  in visiting a witch doctor or 'babalawo' so you can have more powers to scam people. There's nothing noble in carrying out human sacrifices so that you'll never be caught as a Yahoo boy.

An internet fraudster is a thief and should be regarded as such. An internet fraudster who fleeces whites or blacks shouldn’t be held up as a role model in any circle. He should be called out for who he is—a thief!!!

And whether politicians are bigger thieves or not in a depraved society, doesn’t change the fact that the internet scammer is a thief. Are we grading thieves now? Seriously?

It’s time to begin calling out Yahoo Yahoo boys for who they are and stop normalising a trade that has deprived legitimate hustlers of opportunities in the developed world.

Cut that crap right this moment!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is an Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. He just can't fathom how Arsenal continues to fumble even though he's been burning petrol to watch them play since the '90s. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

Top 3

1 Habibu Almu Sudanese police say Nigerian diplomat's death was a criminal actbullet
2 Buhari President cuts London trip short, returns to Nigeriabullet
3 Offa Robbery Police arrest wanted suspect who is a former SARS officerbullet

Related Articles

'Waka Waka' Lady who travelled to Delta for sex falls in the hands of ritual killers
Guilty Conscience Yahoo Boys abandon exotic cars at Club 57 to escape EFCC raid
Offa Robbery New report alleges Police officers 'took N400,000 from robbers' before attack
Yahoo Gone Wrong Apprentice kidnaps boss over share of online scam
Flop of the Week Yahoo Boys have taken the desire for wealth to desperate levels
Police Brutality SARS operatives arrest Okada rider to replace Yahoo Boy
Yahoo Boys Internet fraudsters now hijack emails of corporate organisations
Is This Crazy? Naked man captured bathing in broad day at Lekki Round-About [Video]
Pulse Opinion This is why it was so easy for robbers to kill 30 in Offa
Chasing Sweet Life New money ritual in Ogun has a wealth seeker barking like a dog

Local

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo arrives in Zambia
Yemi Osinbajo VP attends inauguration of Sierra Leone’s President Bio
Oyo Gov says he washed dead bodies for 8 years
Abiola Ajimobi LG poll: Oyo State Governor laments killing of teenage girl
 
In Kwara State Pilgrims Board warns intending pilgrims against paying to agents
Codeine: NAFDAC lifts shutdown on Emzor, 2 others
Codeine NAFDAC lifts shutdown on Emzor, two other Pharmaceutical companies