Dino Melaye arrested at the airport

news

Kogi Senator, Dino Melaye has been arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Melaye was on his way to Morocco on Monday, April 23, 2018, for an official assignment when he was picked up by the Police.

The lawmaker made this known via Twitter.

— Senator Dino Melaye (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Wanted Melaye

The Police declared Melaye wanted on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, after two accused persons who had linked him to a case of conspiracy and illegal possession of firearms escaped from custody.

The suspects were later re-arrested by the Police and are currently in detention.

The vigilante prevented security personnel from arresting Melaye in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital on Thursday, April 5, 2018.

No further attempt had been made to arrest the lawmaker since then as he continued to enjoy Police protection.

At Senate plenary on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, Melaye threatened to sue the inspector general of Police, Ibrahim Idris, for ‘mental assault’.

With his recall from the Senate at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in motion, Melaye continues to blame Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello for his woes.