These are certainly not the best times for embattled Kogi Senator, Dino Melaye.

Senator Melaye who is battling his recall from the Senate was also recently declared wanted by the Kogi State Police Command for conspiracy and illegal possession of firearms.

The Ajeku Iya crooner narrowly escaped been arrested by personnel of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Lokoja, Kogi state on Thursday, April 5, 2018.

Dino's failed arrest

Melaye had accompanied Senate President Bukola Saraki to the fidau prayers of for late deputy majority leader of the House of Representatives, Buba Jubril, at Kabawa Primary School, Lokoja, on Thursday, April 5, 2018, when SARS operatives stormed the venue.

Their aim? To arrest Senator Melaye at the event, haven been declared wanted.

But there was a problem.

The SARS operatives did not know that Senator Melaye had a Plan-B.

As they officers arrived, some local vigilante men encircled Melaye, making it impossible for the operatives to get close to the lawmaker.

After few minutes of failed, attempt, the officers retreated. But, laid siege for Melaye at the venue of the reception billed to take place at the residence of Chief Rasaq Kutepa.

The lawmaker raised two fingers in the air to acknowledge cheers from the crowd who greeted him with a loud ovation.

Typical Melaye.

After the prayer session, Melaye was escorted into the waiting vehicle of the Senate President by the local vigilantes.

The SARS operatives at the reception venue were disappointed to see Senator Melaye in the convoy of the Senate President to Late Buba’s house for a condolence visit.

Thereafter, the convoy departed for Obajana airstrip for a flight to Katsina state.

Melaye wants to stop his recall

Meanwhile, Senator Melaye has approached the Supreme Court to stop his recall from the Senate.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has vowed to ‘courageously’ embark on Melaye’s recall following petitions by his constituents.