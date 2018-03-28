news

The Nigeria Police, Kogi state command has declared Senator Dino Melaye and seven others wanted for criminal charges bothering on illegal possession of firearms.

The six others include; Kabiru Seidu (Osama), Nuhu Salisu (Small), Aliyu Isah, Adams Suleiman, Emmanuel Audu, Mohammed Audu and Musa Mohammed.

The Kogi state commissioner of Police, Ali Janga, made this known in a statement made available to Pulse on Wednesday, March 28, 2018.

The Police commissioner urged members of the public to provide the force with useful information that could lead to the arrest of Senator Melaye and others.

The statement reads in full:

“The Nigeria Police Force, Kogi State Police Command today 28th March, 2018 received a news that six (6) suspected criminal elements namely; Kabiru Seidu a.k.a Osama, Nuhu Salisu a.k.a Small, Aliyu Isa, Adams Suleiman, Emmanuel Audu and Musa Mohammed who were under detention at the 'A' Division Lokoja escaped from lawful custody. Four of the suspects were on court remand including two that indicted Senator Dino Melaye and Mohammed Audi.

“Consequently, all the six suspects, Senator Dino Melaye and Mohammed Audu were sent for watch listing and red notice by the INTERPOL for immediate arrest anywhere we see them.

ALSO READ: Senator tells UN, US that Governor Bello is after his life

“The Command appealed to the members of the public to assist the Police with useful information on the whereabouts of the suspects by reporting to the nearest Police Station.

“Investigation into the unfortunate incident is ongoing, while the thirteen (13) Police Officers who were on duty when the incident occurred were defaulted and detained for interrogation.

"Members of the public are hereby enjoined to go about their lawful duty as the Command is determined in ensuring adequate security of lives and property in Kogi State."

The Police had threatened to declare Senator Melaye wanted should he fail to appear in court today.

Melaye says he would sue the Police boss, Ibrahim Idris, for mental assualt, blackmail and harrasment.