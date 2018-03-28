news

Senator Dino Melaye has threatened to sue the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, for blackmail.

Speaking at plenary on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, Senator Melaye accused the Nigeria Police of releasing the two suspects allegedly linked to him in a criminal case bothering on illegal possession of firearms.

The Police had threatened to issue a warrant of arrest on Senator Melaye should he fail to appear in court today.

But, speaking at plenary, Senator Melaye alleged that the two suspects had been released in a purported jail break.

His words: "Just yesterday, Senator Isah Misau brought my issue of my persecution and harassment by the Nigeria Police to the fore. This morning, the social media has been awashed and I have made confirmation that the two suspects in my case who said I gave them guns and money have escaped in a reported case of jailbreak in Lokoja and the two suspects have escaped.

"We were all supposed to appear before the court in Lokoja this morning but lo and behold, my lawyers were in court by 9am this morning and the case was called up. The prosecutor – the Nigeria Police – could not produce the two accused persons. Instead of producing the two accused persons, the asked the judge to issue a bench warrant for my arrest. But the judge refused to grant their prayers. The matter was adjourned to May 10, 2018.

"Rumours have it that the two suspects were moved at about 8pm yesterday from detention. Also, rumours have it that they may have been killed because two international agencies were in Lokoja yesterday to investigate what is happening based on my petitions. There was also the fear of the vigorous investigation of the Senate which starts today. Surprisingly, these two accused have now been declared as escapees.

"I want to use this opportunity on the principle of justice that the Police must produce the two accused persons within 48-hours because they are presumed innocent until proven guilty. They also have right to life. Failure of the Police to produce them, I will sue the IGP for intimidation, harassment and mental assault. Nigeria is not a banana republic. They cannot escape, the Police must produce the accused," he added.

Soon, Melaye started singing a popular gospel song.

In his remarks, Senate President Bukola Saraki urged Senator Melaye to maintain decorum while presenting his cases at plenary.

Saraki called on all institutions of government to ensure the promotion of justice.

Dino Melaye wanted

Meanwhile, the Kogi state police command has declared Senator Melaye wanted.

The Kogi state commissioner of Police, Ali Janga, made this known in a statement made available to Pulse on Wednesday, March 28, 2018.

The Police commissioner urged members of the public to provide the force with useful information that could lead to the arrest of Senator Melaye and seven others.