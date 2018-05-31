President Buhari mourns Wale Aboderin, Chairman, Punch Nigeria limited

news

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of the Chairman of Punch Nigeria limited, Mr Gbadebowale Aboderin, who passed away at the age of 60.

The President’s condolence message is contained in a statement by Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Thursday.

President Buhari equally commiserated with all members of the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), the media and sports industry in the country on the death of the respected entrepreneur and philanthropist.

The President believed that Aboderin, who was greatly admired by his peers in the media and sports industry, would be long remembered for his resourcefulness, managerial proficiency and invaluable contributions to the growth of these sectors.

The President prayed that almighty God would comfort all who mourned him and grant his soul eternal rest.

Late Aboderin died on Wednesday, May 30, at 6.05a.m after a heart surgery at the First Cardiology Consultants, Ikoyi, Lagos.