Home > News > Local >

President Buhari mourns Wale Aboderin, Chairman, Punch Nigeria limited

Buhari President mourns Wale Aboderin, Chairman, Punch Nigeria limited

The President’s condolence message is contained in a statement by Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Thursday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Gbadebowale Wayne Aboderin, PUNCH Chairman play

Gbadebowale Wayne Aboderin, PUNCH Chairman

(The Whistler NG)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of the Chairman of Punch Nigeria limited, Mr Gbadebowale Aboderin, who passed away at the age of 60.

The President’s condolence message is contained in a statement by Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Thursday.

President Buhari equally commiserated with all members of the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), the media and sports industry in the country on the death of the respected entrepreneur and philanthropist.

The President believed that Aboderin, who was greatly admired by his peers in the media and sports industry, would be long remembered for his resourcefulness, managerial proficiency and invaluable contributions to the growth of these sectors.

The President prayed that almighty God would comfort all who mourned him and grant his soul eternal rest.

Late Aboderin died on Wednesday, May 30, at 6.05a.m after a heart surgery at the First Cardiology Consultants, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Steven Ukpukpen Cross River lawmaker dies during morning jogbullet
2 Offa Robbery Former SARS officer led criminal gang to kill dozensbullet
3 Dino Melaye APC wishes Senator wellbullet

Related Articles

Wale Aboderin Punch chairman dies after heart surgery in Lagos
Adebayo Adelabu Buhari approves retirement of CBN Deputy Governor
Politics Nigeria has reduced age limits to allow young people contest in elections
Not Too Young To Run New law does not reduce age limits for Senate, Governors
Buhari President’s popularity will ensure victory of APC in 2019 – Rep. Bago
In Nigeria Major conviction boosts anti-corruption hopes
Jolly Nyame Buhari deserves some accolades for ex governor's conviction
Charity- Touching Lives with «Touch a Cell» Benefit Concert

Local

Kano health workers join JOHESU strike
JOHESU Resume in 48 hours or face dismissal, UCH tells members
Buhari approves retirement of CBN Deputy Governor
Adebayo Adelabu Buhari approves retirement of CBN Deputy Governor
Tony Nwulu Accepts Youth Group Request To Run For Imo State ‎Governorship
In Imo State Tony Nwulu accepts youth group request to run for ‎governorship
Armed Robbers
In Kebbi State Robbers steal N9m LG workers’ April salary